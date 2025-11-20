OPINION | Justice must extend beyond incarceration

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

For too long, justice has been parochially thought of as arresting perpetrators of crimes and sending them to jail for the sentences they are appropriated in the courts of law.

This is a narrow premise that causes people to be shocked when parole gets given to criminals. Sometimes the shock is justified, and sometimes not.

Justice is a lengthier process that requires many things beyond conviction and sentence. First, justice should be able to negotiate, among many things, the restoration of offender dignity.

The place of incarceration should be conducive for correcting behaviour. This is not to advocate for luxury in prisons, but to make a call to end further criminalisation and emotional torture by the system.

The conditions of incarceration need to speak to the objectives of the department and society, which include rehabilitation of the offender through presenting opportunities that will allow him or her to be a good citizen post and beyond serving time at a correctional centre.

Rehabilitation is done through formal schooling inside a correctional centre, skills and vocational training, social programmes that enhance literacy, church attendance, films and plays, and various other activities that seek to resolve behavioural conduct that harms society.

I argue that is justice. And if not, then the time warrants a rethink of our correctional system in line with the broader objectives of ubuntu.

In its dimensions, justice does not end at conviction, and it should not. This is only a central tenet of what should constitute punishment and deterrence. The interpretation of justice from this perspective is narrowly meant to appease victims in state-led litigated criminal matters.

Incarceration for punishment is not completely to be regarded as justice. It is just a component. Justice encompasses a much broader scope and requires a lengthier period, with a broad scope of application during one’s stay at a correctional centre.

Our prisons are aptly called correctional facilities. There lies a statement of intent, whose vision we all ought to seek, embrace and understand.

Exposure to the conditions of correctional facilities in the Eastern Cape, how they operate, and what it means to be incarcerated, revealed the harsher realities that our downtrodden get to experience every day.

The system criminalises offenders even when they have chosen to be rehabilitated. Out of justice, a story of injustice and broken lives was glaringly inscribed.

The committee found a system with challenges, not on the verge of collapse yet, but requiring significant improvement to align and fit within the prescripts of ubuntu.

If we can move from the premise that making wrong life decisions is anything anyone could easily be found guilty for, maybe that could change how we view the ex-convicts and justice.

Justice should not end at punishing offenders but should be a continuous process that empowers offenders and allows them to learn to take responsibility.

Some people found themselves incarcerated, for instance, for rage and anger, as is normal for emotive beings. These are individuals on whose behalf justice should be made a complete process beyond the four grey walls.

We should not adopt an approach that perpetually punishes people and condemns them to the proverbial eternal hell.

The committee on its recent visit to prisons in the Eastern Cape indicated that there were flashes of good and there were flashes of bad.

Much of the issues concerned cell overcrowding, kitchen cleanliness, leaking pipes, perimeter fencing, contraband and general improvements across correctional centres.

We need testing of food in correctional centres to be in line with the norms and standards for occupational health as policy dictates.

In St Albans, the committee saw the best programmes, workshops and offender participation, yet the centre is notorious for all other things.

We need to employ nurses and social workers so that the system at least provides the basic services. This is the bare minimum for which we shall all be able to define justice a bit broadly.

The system is working, but we must not let dilapidation and ruin fester in our centres, thereby denying offenders justice; otherwise, what purpose would justice serve if it kills?

The visit was a reminder that for too long we have been inward-looking in our definition of justice and thereby narrowed an otherwise broad concept.

If we keep with the narrow definition of justice, the risk is real that our correctional centres will breed monsters.

Justice must not simply punish people and further criminalise them in perpetuity and, possibly, eternity. If that happens, we do not have a right to refer to ours as a justice system. Offenders are human, and they deserve justice too.