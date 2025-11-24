S’THEMBISO MSOMI | Moscow must keep out of Africa’s backyard

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Long before Brown Mogotsi became an imaginary child soldier in the then already disbanded uMkhonto weSizwe, the military wing of the ANC, most South Africans had a soft spot for Russia and the other communist countries making up the then Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR).

Across apartheid SA, people renamed their neighbourhoods and new settlements after Moscow, the USSR’s capital, in honour of the role the USSR played in providing material and political support to our liberation Struggle forces.

This love endured far beyond the 1994 political breakthrough, with some of the streets and areas named after the fall of apartheid bearing the names of Soviet-era notables.

For instance, we have an AK-47 Road in uMlazi township in Durban, named in honour of the famous assault rifle designed by USSR engineer Mikhail Kalashnikov in 1947.

For much of the Cold War era, the AK-47 became intimately associated with national liberation Struggles and anti-imperialist wars across the world.

Those of you who had reason to toyi-toyi in the late 1970s, the 80s and the early 90s would attest that Russian names were prominent in many of the mzabalazo (Struggle) songs.

“Soviet people, lovely people, here we are far from home. We will miss you; we shall love you for the things you have done for us,” went the lyrics of When Our Freedom Comes Along that MK combatants sang in their camps.

That is how deep our freedom fighters felt about the USSR, which had opted to back our liberation movements and others across the African continent at a time when the US and the Western world took the side of the apartheid regime and the colonists.

The continent and its people will never prosper as long as they allow powerful foreign forces, no matter their origin, to continue plundering its resources.

However, today’s Russia is not the Soviet Union and any romantic feelings we may have towards today’s Moscow are misplaced.

The USSR collapsed some 35 years ago and, after eight giddy years under Boris Yeltsin, the Russian Federation came under the iron fist of former KGB spy Vladimir Putin.

His administration’s obsession with maintaining Russia’s superpower status at all costs is no different from any other superpower — be they from the West or the East.

Through a paramilitary mercenary organisation called the Wagner Group, Russia has been accused of playing a destabilising role on the continent — especially in the Central African Republic, Mali, Niger and Sudan.

The Wagner Group enjoyed state funding for many years and offered military support to undemocratic African regimes in return for cheap access to gold, diamonds and other natural resources. This modern form of neocolonialism is as bad as what Western interests have been doing in Africa for decades.

Following the death of its founder in August 2023, the Wagner Group’s operations have largely been subsumed under the control of the Russian defence ministry’s new entity, the Africa Corps.

As the history of post-independence Africa shows, the continent and its people will never prosper as long as they allow powerful foreign forces, no matter their origin, to continue plundering its resources.

It was therefore reassuring to hear President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government being firm in demanding at this weekend’s G20 Summit that the raw materials produced by the continent should be locally beneficiated to encourage industrialisation and to ensure that Africa stands on its own two feet.

But if Ramaphosa and others do realise that our fate as a continent is entirely in our hands and that the others can only offer their hand of help as partners, and not as our saviours, it is concerning that about 17 South Africans are stuck in the war-torn Donbas region of Ukraine.

They were “offered” to Russia as foot soldiers in its war against Ukraine, reminding us that there are still those willing to sell Africa and its people for a few pieces of silver.

According to reports, the 17 left the country after being recruited by MK Party leaders to receive training in Russia as VIP protectors. But when they got there, the untrained group was promptly deployed to the Ukraine front.

Details are still sketchy, but it would appear that the operation involves remnants of the Wagner Group, which gained a terrible reputation over the years for not being shy to use African bodies as cannon fodder in the pursuit of its military objectives.

Colonialism lasted as long as it did in Africa because there were some Africans willing to sell their own in return for personal riches. We should not allow a new generation of such sellouts to profiteer by selling the lives of our young to budding imperialists and neocolonialists, even if they come from Moscow — a city we once cherished.

