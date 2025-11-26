MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Economic effect of GBV that we don’t talk about

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Protesters dressed in black during the national shutdown last Friday to raise concerns about the scourge of GBV ahead of the G20 Summit.

Last Friday, a day before the G20 Leaders’ Summit began in Johannesburg, thousands of South Africans took to the streets in protest against the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) that is tearing our country asunder.

Organised by nonprofit organisation Women for Change, the protest shone a global spotlight on the GBVF crisis in South Africa and demanded that the government officially declare the scourge a national disaster.

This would reinforce the severity of the crisis and enable urgent, coordinated response measures, including financial interventions.

Faced with the protests and a petition that drew over a million signatures, the government duly declared GBVF a national disaster under Section 23 of the Disaster Management Act.

This is a giant leap for the struggle against an epidemic where, according to the police, in just the first quarter of 2025, more than 13,000 sexual offences and 10,688 rape cases were recorded.

Stats SA says a woman is murdered every three hours in the country. Police crime statistics for 2025 show that over 1,200 women were killed between April and June this year alone, an average of 13 murders a day.

Rape, sexual offences, murder, attempted murder, and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm cases against women and girls have been increasing exponentially over the years.

And, while the statistics are harrowing, what is more disturbing is that they’re not an accurate reflection of the situation. Research indicates that more cases of rape, domestic violence, and sexual offences go unreported and could be as high as five times the reported statistics.

There’s no question that the declaration of GBVF as a national disaster is long overdue. But while the discourse focuses mainly on violent crimes, there are other aspects of the scourge that do not receive as much attention. These include psychological and emotional violence — dehumanising and degrading non-physical abuse such as coercion, verbal abuse, blackmail, intimidation, stalking, restricting freedom of movement, and isolating a woman from her support network.

Socioeconomic violence manifests in the denial of women’s access to essential resources, services, information, education, and work.

The restriction of economic rights also extends to the gender pay gap that traps victims in a cycle of poverty and abuse.

Epistemic violence — the harm done to individuals or groups through the suppression or devaluation of their knowledge, experiences, and ways of knowing — causes untold damage to black women and communities in particular.

The insidiousness of some of these forms of GBV is that they are embedded in institutions and structures that normalise their existence. Consider the gender pay gap as an example.

The gap in SA this year is estimated to be between 23 and 35%. This means women earn 65-77 cents for every R1 earned by men. A significant portion of this gap is attributed to what is known as firm sorting, where women are disproportionately concentrated in lower-paying jobs, rather than direct discrimination for the same work.

But direct discrimination also occurs, even as statistics on it are hard to come by given the secrecy around gender pay data from companies. This lack of transparency, evidenced in the failure of most JSE Top 40 companies to disclose their gender pay data, makes it harder to hold employers accountable.

It’s crucial that responses to the GBVF disaster include an assessment of the effectiveness of legislation to deal with gender discrimination at an economic level, including in the workplace.

Without stronger enforcement and measures to compel companies to provide transparent information on their gender pay gaps, we may let one of the biggest components of GBVF go unaddressed.

Sowetan