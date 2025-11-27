OPINION | Cyril Ramaphosa shows that Africa can lead the world

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers closing remarks during the G20 SA Leaders Summit at Nasrec EXPO Centre in Johannesburg.

History will remember the 2025 G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg not only as the first G20 gathering on African soil, but also as the moment the world rediscovered the power of principled, steady and visionary leadership.

At the centre of this turning point stood President Cyril Ramaphosa, calm in tone, firm in principle and meticulous in diplomacy.

Ramaphosa proved that the world does not need bully-boy tactics to forge consensus. What it requires is wisdom, patience and moral authority.

Through tireless, astute diplomacy, quiet persuasion and a deep understanding of global tensions, Ramaphosa brought the world’s most powerful and divided nations behind a bold, inclusive multilateral vision.

The G20 Leaders’ Declaration, deeply rooted in the priorities of the Global South, carries Ramaphosa’s unmistakable imprint.

Debt sustainability, UN reform, just energy transitions, Africa’s economic renaissance, food security, AI governance and the fight against inequality were elevated to the centre of the world’s agenda because SA insisted that global governance must work for all, not only for a few.

Perhaps the most striking demonstration of Ramaphosa’s diplomatic prowess emerged in contrast to the failed theatrics of US President Donald Trump.

Trump attempted to undermine the summit by snubbing it entirely in a move calculated to delegitimise the process and position himself as the gravitational centre of global politics.

Instead, the stunt backfired spectacularly. As world leaders rallied around Ramaphosa’s steady hand and the summit surged ahead with unprecedented unity, Trump found himself increasingly isolated, irrelevant and ultimately forced into retreat.

The G20 no longer revolved around American political theatrics but around substance, cooperation and the African-led vision championed by SA.

SA’s presidency of the G20 marked a watershed moment for the African continent. For the first time, African priorities were not treated as peripheral concerns but as central pillars of global economic governance.

The G20 summit proved that when the world stands at a crossroads, authentic leadership is what can make the difference.

In 2025, that leader was Ramaphosa, the gentle statesman who grew up in the dusty streets of Tshiawelo in Soweto. He united the world’s nations, shaped the global agenda and reminded humanity that diplomacy anchored in principle still has the power to change the world.

The 2025 G20 Leaders’ Declaration mirrors SA’s long-standing multilateral priorities: global equity, development-focused reform, African representation, climate justice and the strengthening of rule-based international cooperation. Under Ramaphosa’s stewardship, the G20 adopted far-reaching positions on these issues.

The consensus achieved, despite geopolitical tensions, underscores how effectively he navigated a divided international environment.

The negotiation process that produced the declaration elevated Ramaphosa’s international stature. He demonstrated a rare ability to broker agreement among major powers while placing African developmental imperatives at the centre of the global agenda.

With its emphasis on the UN Charter, peaceful conflict resolution, renewed commitments to Security Council reform, and the elevation of the African Union as a full member, hosting the first-ever G20 Summit on African soil, and delivering a declaration with strong African content, SA consolidated its reputation as a diplomatic bridge-builder and agenda-setter at a time of international fragmentation.

The declaration and its adoption signal a new phase of multilateralism: one less dominated by traditional powers and increasingly shaped by Global South priorities. If this trajectory continues, global co-operation will become more inclusive and developmental – where solidarity, shared humanity and the spirit of Ubuntu reign supreme.

Ramaphosa’s triumph unfolded amid loud voices from the beasts that sought to frighten and intimidate SA: Donald Trump’s boycott threats, AfriForum’s drumbeat of racial divisions and Solidarity’s childish stunts.

These voices, amplified by propaganda and laced with hatred, sought to paint SA as a pariah state. However, in the face of all the noise, Ramaphosa continued to walk tall, not with arrogance, but with moral authority.

The 2025 G20 Summit did more than elevate SA’s diplomatic standing. Under Ramaphosa’s steady and principled leadership, the world rediscovered Africa not as a continent of problems, but as a continent of solutions and a moral compass pointing humanity towards a more just, equal and hopeful future.

As the G20 endorsed principles rooted in ubuntu, it was SA that held the mirror through which the world saw its own potential for solidarity.

And as nations departed Joburg carrying the imprint of Ramaphosa’s diplomacy, they also carried the hope that multilateralism can still serve humanity and that justice can triumph over domination. They carried a lesson that when leadership is grounded in integrity, even the most divided world can find common ground.

Ramaphosa has shown that Africa can lead the world with wisdom, humility and courage. Let us all carry forward this new dawn of multilateral hope.

Monama is a public servant and an award-winning government communicator. He writes in his personal capacity

