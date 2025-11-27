READER LETTER | Stand firm against wrongdoing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africans have reached a point where we must reflect deeply on how we treat one another and how we view those entrusted with leading our nation. Much like a family, a country experiences internal conflict — disagreements, arguments and moments of tension.

Yet, when external forces threaten — even within families — unity becomes the instinctive response. Through every challenge, love, appreciation and understanding eventually prevail.

This reality mirrors what we see in the ANC today, as well as in the MK Party, ActionSA, the IFP, and every other political formation in the country. Internal disagreements exist in all of them, and if any were leading the government right now, they too would face intense scrutiny.

As citizens, we must stand firmly against wrongdoing, injustice, and criminality – in government, private institutions, and society. — Tebogo Rakgabyane

Sowetan