OPINION | Diabetes a leading cause of death for SA women — claiming more lives than HIV, cancer, heart disease

One of the biggest contributors to the diabetes epidemic among South African women is obesity.

Diabetes remains the leading health threat for South African women — claiming more lives than HIV, cancer, heart disease or any other major illness.

Despite this, public awareness and education around the disease remain worryingly limited.

Women living with diabetes face significantly higher risks of complications such as heart disease, vision loss, kidney failure, depression and even amputation.

Yet diabetes is both preventable and manageable when detected early and treated consistently.

According to the World Health Organisation, 68% of South African women and 31% of men are classified as overweight or obese.

Studies show the problem begins early: at least 10% of young women aged 15–24 are already obese.

These statistics paint a bleak picture of a country in the grip of a silent but escalating public health crisis, one that has not yet been met with sufficient action.

Cultural and social factors also play a major role. In many communities, a larger body size is associated with beauty, happiness, wealth and good health.

Some women are encouraged to gain weight, especially after marriage, as a sign of their husband’s ability to provide.

Such beliefs make it difficult for many to adopt healthier habits, even when they want to. Rapid, unexplained weight loss is a common early symptom of diabetes.

But many women feel embarrassed or fear being judged, which leads them to prioritise maintaining a certain body image rather than addressing their health.

Some even resort to eating unhealthy foods to regain weight, worsening their condition and increasing the risk of serious complications — including heart disease, kidney failure, limb amputation and death.

Working with a doctor or dietician to develop a suitable eating plan is crucial to stabilising blood sugar levels and managing weight safely.

Many women shoulder the primary burden of caring for families and households, often neglecting their own health needs.

This leads to poor eating habits, including foods with high fat, salt, sugar meals with little nutritional value, which further increase diabetes risk.

Unexplained weight loss is rarely the only warning sign. Other symptoms include excessive thirst, extreme hunger, frequent urination, tingling or numbness in the hands or feet, fatigue, blurred vision and slow-healing sores or frequent infections.

Government’s 2023–2028 national obesity strategy encourages healthier food choices and increased physical activity.

But awareness alone is not enough, practical community-based support and stronger health messaging are urgently needed.

According to Statistics SA’s 2020 Mortality and Causes of Death report, diabetes claimed 32,100 lives in that year — about 88 deaths every day.

Diabetes does not need to be a death sentence but without bold action, too many South African women will continue to lose their lives unnecessarily.

• Molemane is a senior journalist at Kaya FM and a diabetes activist who has lived with the disease for more than 40 years