OPINION | Promoting alcohol at Xhosa initiation ceremonies an affront

Every June and December, Xhosa boys over a certain age leave their homes for initiation school – a rite of passage to manhood in Xhosa culture.

The schools are meant to teach self-control, discipline, humility, accountability, and respect. But an insidious trend is threatening this practice – alcohol companies are using initiations to market drinks with a high alcohol content.

Someone who consumes hard liquor can hardly be expected to exemplify discipline, responsibility, care, and self-restraint. This is why we, as Xhosa men and women, are perturbed by an advert promoting the use of hard liquor brands in umigidi/ulwaluko. (Umgidi is the celebration that takes place after initiation, and ulwaluko is an umbrella term for associated activities).

Hard liquor does not strengthen our ceremonies. It weakens them, disrupts them, and can endanger lives.

When elders teach initiates how to manage their anger, settle disputes, show deference, and think things through before acting, these teachings demand mental clarity, which is undermined by alcohol.

One could make the argument for umqombothi’s place in these ceremonies, as it’s a traditional beer with a much lower alcohol content.

To portray hard liquor as something woven into our cultural fabric deliberately distorts our heritage. Culture evolves, yes. But when alcohol brands position themselves as a component of our identity, it’s manipulation.

Initiation season is already a bit of a powder keg. Consider the ingredients: men charged with pride, bravado, and the testing of boundaries.

It is customary (if not mandatory) for Xhosa men attending umgidi to carry a knife for symbolic and practical purposes like slaughtering livestock, cutting meat, or cutting ropes. Add hard liquor, and you have a recipe for trouble.

The mixture of intoxication, sharp weapons, and the pressure to “prove” oneself are ingredients for dangerous situations.

Alcohol companies have long sold the idea that “real men” drink. Even outside initiation season, advertising normalises drinking as a badge of adulthood, success, or belonging. This sows the dangerous idea that manhood is determined by one’s alcohol consumption rather than one’s behaviour.

When initiates return from the mountains, they are vulnerable, still forming their identities, and learning about their social roles. Does the normalisation of drinking hard liquor help in this social formation process?

Alcohol has historically been used to subjugate black communities. Under apartheid, alcohol was used to exploit and control.

The dop system trapped farmworkers in cycles of dependency and exploitation; taverns proliferated in townships, while schools, clinics, and recreational spaces were underfunded. Heavy drinking became both a coping mechanism for black people and a tool of the state for social fragmentation.

These patterns did not end in 1994; they continue in a different form as alcohol companies target black youth, and corporations insert their brands into cultural spaces where they do not belong.

Many villages experience the burden of alcohol harms most intensely during initiation season. In response, the Buffalo City metropolitan municipality in East London gazetted its Traditional Circumcision and Initiation By-Law.

This makes it an offence for any person to possess, deal in, or manufacture liquor for the purpose of supplying it to initiates; for a traditional nurse to provide or offer liquor or drugs to initiates; and for a traditional surgeon to perform a circumcision under the influence of alcohol.

Traditional leaders and the government must safeguard cultural practices by preventing corporations from manipulating tradition for profit.