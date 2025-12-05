SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA | Plot to oust Ramaphosa as ANC president to be tested at NGC meeting

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Since the second National General Council (NGC) held in 2005 at the University of Pretoria, the ANC has used this midterm review gathering as more than a meeting to assess the party’s policy and performance.

Although the NGC is not empowered to elect new leaders, it has consistently evolved into a political theatre where factions within the party test their strength and gauge support ahead of the national elective conference. Over the years, the NGC has become a mirror reflecting the ANC’s internal divisions and ambitions.

The 2005 council was pivotal in reshaping South African politics. Then deputy president Jacob Zuma had been dismissed from government by President Thabo Mbeki and the ANC’s national executive committee had accepted his resignation.

Many believed Zuma’s political career was over. Yet his supporters used the NGC as a platform to rally behind him, transforming the gathering into a springboard for his comeback.

The meeting birthed what became known as the “Zuma tsunami”, a wave of support that eventually swept Mbeki out of power and cemented Zuma’s rise to the presidency.

Five years later, the third NGC at Durban’s Exhibition Centre showcased another dramatic confrontation. Zuma, now president, faced pressure from the ANC Youth League under Julius Malema.

The league demanded radical economic policies, including the nationalisation of mines and banks. But the issue was less about policy than about power. For Zuma’s detractors, the push for nationalisation was a proxy battle to weaken him and promote then-deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe as an alternative leader.

By 2015, Zuma’s presidency was under intense scrutiny. The NGC at Gallagher Estate in Midrand unfolded against the backdrop of public protector Thuli Madonsela’s findings that Zuma should repay part of the R246m spent on upgrades to his Nkandla homestead.

At the same time, Madonsela was investigating allegations that the Gupta family had captured the state. Zuma’s opponents demanded accountability, while his supporters rallied to shield him. The so-called “premier league”—a group of provincial chairpersons acting as kingmakers—threw their weight behind Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as a potential successor.

The ANC Women’s League president, Bathabile Dlamini, openly clashed with secretary-general Gwede Mantashe over her support for Dlamini-Zuma, highlighting the factionalism that defined the gathering.

Fast forward to the present, and the upcoming NGC at Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg promises similar drama. President Cyril Ramaphosa enters the meeting amid speculation of a plot to remove him from office prematurely.

Media reports have mentioned deputy ministers Mondli Gungubele and Joe Phaahla, though both have denied involvement. Whether genuine appetite exists within the ANC to oust Ramaphosa will be tested at this gathering.

Discontent with Ramaphosa is undeniable, though its intensity varies. Some members remain bitter about the ANC’s failure to secure more than 50% of the vote in the last election, forcing the party into coalition with the DA and the Freedom Front Plus — parties many ANC members view as ideological adversaries.

Others criticise Ramaphosa’s record on corruption, arguing that despite campaigning on an anti-corruption ticket, he has failed to act decisively against leaders in his executive accused of wrongdoing.

Ramaphosa’s leadership style has also come under fire. His preference for what critics call the “long game”— a cautious, consultative approach — has been interpreted as indecisiveness. Opponents argue this has created a vacuum, allowing other leaders to act with impunity. The lingering controversy over the theft of cash hidden in furniture at his Phala Phala farm further fuels perceptions of weakness, with detractors dismissing investigations that cleared him as a whitewash.

Yet, Ramaphosa’s supporters present a different narrative. They argue he inherited a country battered by state capture and spent much of his tenure rebuilding institutions hollowed out during Zuma’s presidency.

His leadership coincided with the global Covid-19 pandemic, which devastated economies and triggered massive job losses. Despite these challenges, Ramaphosa is credited with stabilising governance, reviving SA’s international standing and steering key institutions back onto the path of recovery.

For his backers, the criticism of indecisiveness overlooks the complexity of governing during crises. They contend that Ramaphosa’s cautious style reflects a deliberate effort to balance competing interests within the ANC.

The ANC has a history of recalling presidents from the Union Buildings, but only after they have vacated their positions as party leaders.

Both Mbeki and Zuma were removed from the Union Buildings after losing control of the ANC itself. The discontent is real, but whether it is widespread enough to spark a revolt is unclear. While talk of a looming showdown is entertaining, the upcoming meeting may prove to be a damp squib.