OPINION | Beware dangers of sharing info on social media

South Africa enters the festive season with two powerful forces shaping our financial behaviour. One is deeply rooted in our cultural DNA, and the other is fuelled by a fast-paced digital world.

On the one side, stokvels are beginning their year-end cash-outs, a tradition built on trust, discipline and shared purpose. On the other hand, the holiday rush brings a wave of promotions, online deals and spending pressure that can easily distract us from careful decision-making.

These moments meet every December, and the overlap calls for honest reflection.

A stokvel has always been more than pooled savings. It is a time-honoured system of financial solidarity that has helped families navigate both celebration and hardship.

Growing up in Soweto, I saw how stokvels keep communities grounded. There is a steady rhythm to the practice. You contribute, you wait, you trust, and eventually you receive. It is a form of communal banking rooted in character rather than credit.

Even our storytelling recognised its power. The SABC sitcom Stokvel ran for eight seasons because the idea is universal. It reflects who we are, how we support one another and how we preserve continuity.

This is why the way we treat our stokvel payouts online deserves a sharper awareness. Every year, the festive season brings the same posts: stacks of cash on kitchen counters, screenshots of balances, and celebratory captions. The intention is joy. The risk is exposure.

In a world driven by algorithms, every image becomes part of a permanent digital footprint. It tells strangers more than we realise about our financial habits and personal access. Criminal networks do not rely on assumptions anymore. They collect information. They analyse. They act.

What we underestimate is how long digital traces live. They form patterns. A single post about your payout might seem harmless, but it adds to an entire ecosystem of data that outlines your routines and vulnerabilities.

Stokvels exist to protect their members. The digital world does not operate on the same values. It rewards visibility, not safety. It encourages oversharing rather than caution.

The festive season also brings a different kind of psychological pressure. Marketing becomes more aggressive, timelines are filled with deals that look urgent, and the emotional tone shifts toward spending as a celebration.

When stokvel money meets seasonal promotions, the temptation grows. People buy without planning, fall for counterfeit goods, or hand over personal information to platforms that are not secure. Money saved through discipline can disappear through impulsive spending.

This moment calls for wisdom anchored in the same principles that make stokvels work. Before posting your payout, consider whether the momentary applause is worth the long-term risk. Before responding to festive promotions, pause and ask whether the purchase aligns with your goals or plays on seasonal excitement. The discipline, patience and accountability that sustain a stokvel should guide your digital behaviour too.

We cannot slow down the holiday rush, and we cannot control how social media nudges us. But we can choose how we show up online.

A stokvel payout is not just cash. It is the fulfilment of a shared promise. Protecting it is not fear. It is respect.

Let the season bring joy. Let your spending be intentional. Let the digital footprint you leave behind reflect care, awareness and wisdom.