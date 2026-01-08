SOWETAN | Bafana can still make SA proud at World Cup

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The writer believes that Bafana Bafana remain capable of performing well at this year's World Cup in June.

Bafana Bafana landed back home yesterday following a disappointing exit in the round of 16 at the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco.

The team fell to Cameroon in an open contest, undone largely by missed opportunities in front of goals.

Despite the setback, Hugo Broos’s men had impressed in the group stages, winning two of their three matches and only losing to fierce rivals, Egypt.

Their performances raised expectations among South Africans, who believed the team could progress deeper into the tournament.

However, public debate has since been dominated by criticism of the coaching staff, particularly Broos, for tactical decisions made on the day. Others have questioned his overall squad selection, arguing that more capable players were overlooked when the final team was chosen.

The disappointment is understandable: given Bafana’s strong showings in both Afcon and World Cup qualifiers, few anticipated an early exit. Yet, credit must be given to Broos for transforming Bafana into genuine competitors. Before his arrival, the team struggled even to qualify for major tournaments.

The fact that the nation now harbours high expectations is itself a testament to the Belgian mentor’s impact. Under his guidance, Bafana have regained the respect they commanded in the 1990s, when they famously lifted their first and only Afcon title. Today, they are once again counted among the continent’s dominant sides.

Although bowing out was a bitter pill to swallow, the team displayed courage and determination on the night. The focus must now shift to the Fifa World Cup in June. Broos will need to reflect on what went wrong against Cameroon, rise above the noise, and embrace constructive criticism.

Greater transparency in his selection criteria would help rebuild trust, while casting the net wider could strengthen the squad for the global stage. This does not mean yielding to external pressure or favouritism, but rather showing openness to counsel — even from those with differing views.

While the failure to reach the quarterfinals stings, it is time to move forward. South Africans should rally behind the boys as they prepare for the World Cup in North America, confident that the lessons learned in Morocco will fuel a stronger campaign.

Our players must lift their heads high and prepare for the battles ahead on the global stage. The whole of Mzansi stands firmly behind them.

