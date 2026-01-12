KENNETH DIOLE | Alcohol is fuelling SA’s social disintegration

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This past festive season, the scale of this crisis became impossible to ignore, says the writer.

As the sun sets over our villages and townships, a haunting new ritual is taking hold — a ritual not of traditional celebration or communal gathering, but of deep-seated social erosion.

As someone born in a village and raised in a township, I have seen far too many talented young lives ruined and prematurely ended by the bottle. Talents that shone in local soccer and entertainment circles, only to watch their dreams fade into the haze of substance abuse.

This past festive season, the scale of this crisis became impossible to ignore. From rural villages to cities and towns, it is alarming how drinking alcohol has become part of daily life. Even more shocking is the normalisation of underage drinking. Minors pack local taverns and clubs and consume alcohol without hesitation or shame.

The scale of our national “thirst” is staggering. Data from December 2025 showed that South Africans spent an average of R414m per day on alcohol during that month. This average peaked at R1bn daily in the period between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Apart from stoking violent and antisocial behaviour, this overindulgence in alcohol places a significant burden on the healthcare system. The SA Medical Association has warned that increased alcohol consumption during the festive season places severe strain on hospitals. The overburdened emergency units and trauma centres buckle under the weight of increased cases and overcrowding, leading to longer waiting times for patients to be attended to.

This massive spend on alcohol exists in a vacuum of opportunity. According to Statistics SA, youth unemployment in the 15-24 age group hit a record high of 62.4% in 2025.

For millions of young people, there is no job to wake up to and no facilities to visit to engage in healthy and meaningful activities. The void left by dilapidated or nonexistent recreational centres in communities is being filled with alcohol, the most accessible form of “escape” from harsh economic reality.

While the financial figures are grim, the human cost is even more devastating, particularly for young women and girls. A June 2025 study by the National Shelter Movement of SA revealed a shocking reality: about 82.8% of young African women in impoverished areas are engaging in transactional relationships with older men to meet basic needs.

And the sites of alcohol consumption — taverns, pubs and lounges — are places where these relationships are initiated.

We cannot claim to be building a sustainable future while allowing our youth’s potential to be drowned in easy alcohol access. The downward spiral of our social fabric is not an accident; it is the predictable outcome of neglecting youth infrastructure in favour of the lucrative liquor trade.

To stop this disintegration, we must demand more than just policy on paper:

Infrastructure investment: We need a massive reinvestment in functional recreational facilities — sports centres, libraries and art facilities that offer a genuine alternative to the taverns and pubs.

Law enforcement: Authorities must move beyond “calls for caution” and actively shut down establishments that serve and entice minors.

Economic opportunity: Addressing the youth unemployment crisis is the only way to remove the “economic vacuum” that drives both substance abuse and transactional exploitation.

Our communities are increasingly becoming graveyards of young talent, where alcohol consumption and its related activities are normalised. We must replace the bottle with opportunity before the social fabric of our communities unravels beyond repair.