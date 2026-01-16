SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA | Leadership turmoil threatens DA’s credibility as ANC alternative

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The DA’s internal battles reached a dramatic climax yesterday with the resignation of Dion George, the party’s former federal chairperson of finance.

His departure follows months of bitter conflict with DA leader John Steenhuisen, a feud that spilled into the public arena and exposed deep fractures within the party.

George had accused Steenhuisen of abusing his powers and interfering in government, even going so far as to report him to the public protector.

The animosity dates back to last year, when Steenhuisen asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to remove George as minister of forestry, fisheries and environment. George was replaced by then party spokesperson Willie Aucamp, a move that sparked further controversy.

What followed was a tit-for-tat exchange of leaks and allegations. George accused Steenhuisen of misusing the party credit card, claiming he had ordered fast food through Uber Eats. The DA later cleared Steenhuisen of wrongdoing, but launched an internal probe into the public spat. Against this backdrop, George’s resignation was hardly unexpected.

George also asked public protector Kholeka Gcaleka to investigate Steenhuisen’s alleged attempt to shift responsibility for “captive wildlife” from the environment department to agriculture.

He claimed Steenhuisen’s decision to replace him with Aucamp was motivated by Aucamp’s family interests in the industry, and further accused Aucamp of failing to disclose his commercial ties. Both Steenhuisen and Aucamp have denied these claims.

At the heart of this conflict lies the DA’s upcoming elective congress, where Steenhuisen is expected to seek re-election for a third term. The stakes are higher than ever, with the DA now part of the government of national unity (GNU) and wielding influence over state resources. The skirmish between Steenhuisen and George offers a troubling preview of how the party might govern if it were to replace the ANC.

For years, the DA has positioned itself as the credible alternative to the ANC. Of all registered parties, it remains the only one with a realistic chance of growing into a national force capable of challenging ANC dominance. Yet at the very moment the ANC is weakened, DA leaders are locked in destructive battles over internal control. Supporters who hoped the party would rise above factionalism must be disappointed.

George’s exit arguably strengthens Steenhuisen’s grip on the party and clears his path to re-election. So far, no strong challengers have emerged. Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has indicated he would only consider standing if Steenhuisen was to indicate he was not available for reelection. Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga has been linked to a possible bid, but his chances appear slim.

Hill-Lewis, who has performed reasonably well as Cape Town mayor, could appeal to the constituency the DA hopes to attract. Msimanga, however, faces the same obstacles that forced Mmusi Maimane out before completing his term: the party’s power brokers want to steer the DA in a different direction.

Anyone hoping to challenge Steenhuisen will need to declare their intentions soon, with the congress scheduled for April. For the party’s sake, the leadership race must not descend into dysfunction. Meanwhile, George’s next move remains uncertain. Will he join another party, or attempt to form a breakaway with his allies?

A new party would likely split the opposition vote, undermining the DA’s chances of growing beyond its current 20% support. While the DA is unlikely to surpass the 50% threshold, it has been on an upward trajectory that could expand its role in future national governments.

To its credit, many DA ministers have performed well since joining the GNU after the 2024 elections. Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube, for example, has overseen an improved matric pass rate. Yet exposure to power has also revealed the DA’s vulnerability to the sins of incumbency. George’s allegations about Steenhuisen’s thirst for control, and the counterclaims against George himself, tarnish the party’s image.

Ultimately, these squabbles raise a sobering question: is the DA truly better than the ANC when it comes to governing? If the party cannot manage its internal divisions, South Africans may struggle to trust it with the responsibility of national leadership.