SOWETAN | Holiday road deaths are totally avoidable

Yesterday, transport minister Barbara Creecy released the report on the 2025/26 road safety campaign. This is the report where we’re informed of how many accidents and fatalities happened during the December holidays.

There were 1,172 crashes on the roads, which claimed the lives of 1,427 people. The 2024/25 season saw 1,502 deaths resulting from 1,234 crashes.

The numbers show a slight decrease, but it doesn’t change the fact that 1,427 lives were ended on our roads. This is a period where we go on holiday, visit friends and family, and relax. It should not be a period where we have to attend funerals of loved ones.

The report revealed other interesting and shocking points. Small cars accounted for 55% of the crashes, while minibuses were involved in only 7% and trucks in 6%.

Law enforcement was out in full force, and 1,8-million vehicles were stopped in 1,632 roadblocks. Over 500 motorists were arrested for speeding, and 8,561 motorists tested positive for driving under the influence of alcohol.

In KwaZulu-Natal, one motorist was recorded being 14 times above the legal limit! All of these even after the department held over 2,000 educational and awareness campaigns.

The numbers of road deaths during the festive season over the years fluctuate, yet always hover around the same figure. The questions are many. How does this happen? Why are there always so many fatalities? Who is to blame?

The answer is simple. It is driver behaviour. Nothing more. When we sit in the driver’s seat, we are not only responsible for ourselves but also for all people around us − whether they be our passengers, other drivers or even pedestrians.

Speed is a big contributor to the road crashes. So if speeding leads to an accident, which will delay you even further, what is the point? Alcohol consumption, even one drink before driving, is reckless, selfish, and irresponsible. One drink is not worth your life, let alone another person’s.

As drivers, we need to rethink how we drive daily and not just over the holidays. Road rage, not adhering to traffic lights and stop streets, and speeding are all in our control. So why do we do it? Only the driver can answer that. But until it is answered, the recklessness will continue, and so will the carnage on the roads.

The decrease in festive season road deaths is nothing to be proud of. Instead, we should be ashamed! These deaths were totally avoidable.