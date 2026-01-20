Digital transformation is a continuous journey

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Person using a tablet to AI agent concepts, showcasing artificial intelligence assistant tools, machine learning, automation, chatbots, data analysis, smart technology for future business solutions. Picture:

PULL QUOTE = “Too often, digital transformation is approached as a technology shopping exercise rather than a strategic capability-building journey.” — Lungi Sangqu

Across Africa, organisations are accelerating their digital transformation journeys. Yet many struggle with a fundamental question: where do we start, and what capabilities really matter?

Too often, digital transformation is approached as a technology shopping exercise rather than a strategic capability-building journey.

Gartner’s digital business platform framework offers a powerful alternative. It provides a structured, practical roadmap that organises digital transformation around five interconnected areas: customers, partners, employees, things, and intelligence.

When understood and applied correctly, this framework enables organisations to build digital capabilities incrementally, aligned to business priorities, while laying a foundation for long-term innovation and growth.

At its core, Gartner’s framework recognises that digital transformation is about building an integrated digital platform that connects people, processes, data, and physical assets across the organisation and its ecosystem.

The real strength of this approach lies in its flexibility. Organisations do not need to “boil the ocean” by building everything at once. Instead, they can start with the capabilities that address their most urgent business challenges and expand systematically over time.

Digital transformation often begins with the customer, and for good reason. Technologies such as customer relationship management systems, digital experience platforms, mobile applications, e-commerce solutions, and conversational AI enable organisations to engage customers consistently across channels.

However, technology alone does not deliver great customer experiences. Organisations must also build skills in customer journey design, digital marketing, data privacy compliance, and service design.

Equally important are soft skills such as empathy, collaboration between business and technical teams, and an agile mindset that supports continuous improvement.

No organisation operates in isolation. Digital platforms increasingly extend beyond enterprise boundaries to include suppliers, distributors, and strategic partners.

To succeed, organisations require strong capabilities in ecosystem strategy, contract and performance management, risk management, and stakeholder engagement. Trust, negotiation, and cross-cultural communication are critical soft skills in digitally enabled partnerships, particularly in complex African supply chains.

Modern organisations require digitally enabled, engaged, and continuously learning workforces. Yet the real differentiator lies in skills. Change management, employee experience design, leadership in hybrid environments, and workforce analytics are essential business capabilities.

Soft skills such as empathy, communication, coaching, and adaptability are increasingly central to performance in digitally transformed organisations.

For sectors such as logistics, energy, manufacturing, and infrastructure, digital transformation extends into the physical world. Internet of Things platforms, sensor networks, asset management systems, and predictive maintenance solutions connect physical assets to digital intelligence.

These technologies unlock operational efficiency, safety, and cost optimisation, but they also introduce complexity. Organisations must develop skills that bridge IT and operational technology, manage cyber risk in connected environments, and translate data insights into operational decisions.

Data and analytics sit at the heart of every digital business platform. Business intelligence tools, data platforms, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies enable organisations to move from descriptive reporting to predictive and prescriptive decision-making.

Leaders must foster a culture that values evidence-based decision-making and responsible data use.

Equally important are digital strategy development, change management, governance, and cross-functional leadership. Digital transformation is as much an organisational challenge as it is a technical one.

And it is not only about competitiveness but also inclusion, resilience, and economic growth. It is a continuous journey of capability building.

Ultimately, sustainable success comes from the combination of the right technologies, skilled people, effective processes, and a supportive culture.

Organisations that invest systematically across customers, partners, employees, things, and intelligence build platforms that do more than digitise operations; they enable long-term relevance and growth in a rapidly changing digital economy.