JESSICA HAWKEY | Why employers are no longer asking where you studied

The importance of having a university degree to get a job is changing, writes the author. Picture: 123RF/everydayplus

The importance of having a university degree to get a job is changing. Companies aren’t altogether abandoning the value of a degree when choosing candidates – but it is no longer the de facto benchmark for talent.

Over the past few years, there’s been a rise in skills-based hiring strategies, where employers prioritise portfolios and practical experience over formal degrees.

The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 found that a significant number of SA companies are removing the requirement for a degree from their application processes.

The technology sector is one of those leading this charge. Roles like development, quality assurance, and cloud infrastructure are being increasingly filled by candidates who can prove what they know and show how they work. This is one field that is constantly changing at immense speed, so companies are looking for people who can contribute instantly to the business.

And training is changing its shape. Learning that takes place too far away from lived environments, tools and delivery pipelines, and teams risks becoming irrelevant.

A degree curriculum that stretches over several years may still be academically sound, but by the time it’s over, the job it was aligned to may have changed completely. The Future of Jobs Report 2025 noted that skills disruption is so high that employers expect 39% of employees’ core skills to change by 2030.

Employers are paying attention to more than technical ability; they want early-career candidates who understand how to contribute to a team, how to communicate, and how to remain accountable — people who have insight into what it’s like to operate inside the office.

These qualities consistently influence hiring decisions. Often, people coming straight into the office from university discover that their theoretical understanding has very little relationship to the real world.

In short, it is important to invest in work-aligned learning.

Internship models do offer some insight into lived working experiences, but they often lead to limited growth because learners sit on the edges of real growth. Tasks risk being disconnected from actual work requirements and are often more admin-related. They’re exposed to the office, but not integrated within it.

Integration models are built on the foundation of output and provide mentoring and measure home learning against real tools and environments. This approach creates pathways that link training directly to industry expectations.

Of course, no discussion about employment is complete without mentioning AI. Many tasks are becoming automated, and the role of the human contributor is changing. AI tools can test code, highlight errors, and suggest improvements, which really does reduce time spent on repetitive checking. They can also be used to improve learner skill sets so they can step into roles with confidence. The technology doesn’t remove the need for certain roles; it simply changes the skill sets required.

And employers are adapting their talent strategies to fit this new paradigm. Successful candidates are often those who have researched their chosen field and approached it with intent, showing the qualities companies really want — grit, pride and accountability.

While families still encourage matriculants to pursue degrees, it’s an expectation that isn’t really aligning with the current job market anymore.

The cost of lengthy degrees and the time required to complete them isn’t returned on the investment, as many qualified learners are still searching for roles that match their qualifications after graduating.

Today, immediate entry into structured, work-aligned programmes provides early exposure to opportunities and a very realistic road to career development.

• Hawkey is the managing director at redAcademy