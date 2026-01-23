EZEKIEL KEKANA | SA’s silence on African media rights abuses eerie

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

On January 13, two days before the general election in Uganda, President Yoweri Museveni’s regime shut down the internet, forcing a public connectivity blackout.

CNN journalist Larry Madowo, who has been following the elections, posted on his X account: “Uganda shuts down the internet indefinitely 2 days before general election, blocks social media, messaging, and VPN access. A week ago, the Ugandan government denied it would do this. What changed?”

This action not only violated the citizens’ right to free expression as guaranteed in Uganda’s constitution but also made it difficult for journalists, particularly digital journalists, who rely on the internet, to report about what was happening on the ground.

Many organisations strongly condemned the move, with Human Rights Watch observing that the government’s action “undermines fundamental rights and threatens election integrity”.

But this blackout isn’t especially surprising. Museveni has been allowed to violate the right to free expression and to stifle press freedom whenever he wants to extend his rule.

In the 2021 elections, not only was the internet shut down, but the media and opposition leaders were also attacked by the authorities. But, instead of being held accountable and isolated by other African states, Museveni is forever granted royal treatment, as if he is a democrat, whenever he visits countries like SA.

Museveni’s actions fit a globally grim picture. Unesco’s latest report on freedom of expression found there was a “10% decline in freedom of expression globally between 2012 and 2024”.

This points not only to countries such as Uganda but also closer to home in the SADC region, where the right to press freedom and free expression is trampled by several governments.

Just last year, in neighbouring Zimbabwe, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government harassed, intimidated and even jailed journalists for doing their job.

Zimbabwean veteran editor Faith Zaba was arrested on frivolous charges for “undermining the authority of or insulting the president”. Publisher and veteran journalist Matthew Takaonawas was arrested without any charge, while broadcast journalist Blessed Mhlanga was detained for days because he interviewed a critic of the regime.

In Botswana, investigative journalists at the 2024 Freedom of Expression summit organised by the Campaign for Free Expression and Botswana Editors Forum spoke about how they were often illegally surveilled by the government’s agencies. The less talked about press freedom and free expression violations happen often in eSwatini.

While organisations such as the Campaign for Free Expression have always been vocal in condemning acts such as these that violate press freedom and freedom of expression in Zimbabwe, Botswana, and eSwatini, it is the silence of those who have the real power and direct contact with the leaders of these governments who must raise serious concern.

The question that requires our immediate attention is, “how long must we wait for countries like SA to simply be observers of these continuous violations of media freedom and free expression in the continent?”

When will SA raise its voice in opposition? While this is not a call for SA to interfere in the affairs of any country, our government can be far bolder: not only calling out the undemocratic actions of fellow African states but also diplomatically isolating figures such as Museveni, Mnangagwa and King Mswati III.

While press freedom and freedom of expression, as protected in our Constitution, are still very much intact and respected in SA, one should nonetheless be alarmed by those, still relatively isolated incidents that took place last year that saw journalists and human rights defenders silenced and harassed.

These include the assault by police on GroundUp’s Sandiso Phaliso, freelance journalist Thomo Nkgadima, who was intimidated with a protection order and jailed; and Newzroom Afrika reporter Nqobile Madlala, who was manhandled live on television by a police officer.

These incidents demand that we should always be vigilant against such behaviours from the authorities who do not want to be held accountable.

With local government elections coming up later this year, incidents where journalists are prevented from doing their jobs are likely to increase. Journalists and media organisations should be given space where they can report and share information with the public without fear.

The health of our constitutional democracy rests on members of the fourth estate being able to discharge their responsibilities without any fear, intimidation or threat of arrest.