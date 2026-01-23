SOWETAN | Loss of two DStv channels a blow to black culture

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

We’re still in mourning, but it’s time to break the silence.

It’s been almost a month since TV channels BET Africa and MTV Base Africa faded to black on DStv, a dark chapter in black culture.

The silence over the erasure of black culture and history on this institutional level has been deafening.

The loss of the channels comes in the wake of a huge Paramount Skydance shakeup geared towards streaming, resulting in local operations (Joburg and Lagos) shutting down and the loss of many jobs.

These two cultural giants deserve better: in the words of lyrical prodigy Jay-Z in his 2009 hit D.O.A. — “I might wear black four years straight.”

Where is the hashtag on social media demanding justice for BET Africa and MTV Base?

These two channels offered something black culture seldom gets at that scale, especially in elevating African storytelling to a global platform.

MTV Base — born in February 2005 — was just 20 years old at the time of its death on December 31.

Broadcast in SA, Kenya, Nigeria and other regions in West Africa, the agenda from the inception for the first 24-hour pan-African music TV channel was clear: give the black voice and experience a stage to shine.

Ushering in a new era for artists across the continent, African Queen by 2Baba was the first video played — the rest was music history.

The magic didn’t stop there; making dreams come true, the 22-year-old Sizwe Dhlomo was crowned the first-ever winner of the coveted MTV Base Africa VJ Search competition.

Over the years, the competition made stars such as Nomuzi Mabena, Nomzamo Mbatha, Ntandose Mosibi, Sandile Ntshingila, Fikile “Fix” Moeti and Tshego Koke.

The MTV Africa Music Awards (Mamas) was first staged in Abuja in 2008 before moving to Nairobi the following year, with the third edition taking place in Lagos.

After a three-year hiatus, the Mamas returned with a bang, staging the mother of all parties in Durban with US comedian Marlon Wayans hosting in 2014 and Hollywood actor Antony Hamilton in 2015.

The last one was in 2016 in Johannesburg, hosted by Bonang Matheba, Yemi Alade and Nomzamo Mbatha after the then newly minted Daily Show host Trevor Noah dropped out at the 11th hour.

BET Africa — born in April 2015 — was just 10 years old at the time of its demise on December 31.

Speaking about authentic representation, aside from the international programmes, the locally produced shows such as Redemption, Isono, BET A-List, Black Tax, Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza, Dream: The Lebo Mathosa Story and Made in Africa further celebrated authentic African storytelling and melanin magic.

RIP BET Africa and MTV Base Africa.