S’THEMBISO MSOMI | Criminals ran amok as police bosses chase one another

Suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu takes the stand to testify during the former Constitutional Court judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

The more one listens to all the testimonies at the Madlanga commission and the parliamentary ad hoc committee looking into allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, the more one gets that sinking feeling that what we are dealing with here is actually much bigger than police minister Senzo Mchunu, suspected criminal Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and the bumbling fixers Brown Mogotsi and Cedric Nkabinde.

Sure, much of the consequential findings and recommendations of the two processes would centre around the above-mentioned individuals. They are, after all, to borrow from township speak, the “starrings”, “co-starrings” and “also-starrings” of the whole drama.

In the end, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga and his team would have to tell President Cyril Ramaphosa and the country whether there is substance to Mkhwanazi’s claim that, through his association with Mogotsi and Nkabinde, Mchunu had become so embedded in Matlala’s, and the so-called Big Five Cartel’s, activities that he illegally, and irrationally, disbanded a crack police task team just because it was proving to be a threat to their operations.

If proven, the charge would not only mean the end of a once promising political career, but it would probably mean that the ministers faces some jail time.

The judge and his team would also come up with regulations, and even legislative changes, that would help SA prevent being captured by other cartel and criminal gangs in future. The ad-hoc committee is also delegated with similar serious tasks.

It is too early to judge whether either one, or both, of the processes would yield results that would ultimately be satisfactory to the public.

Coming as they do, after a couple of years of the Zondo Commission on State Capture, the ad-hoc committee and Madlanga Commission processes are still met by a lot of scepticism from the watching public.

There wasn’t much wrong that former chief justice Raymond Zondo did when he headed the state capture commission, much of the disappointment with that process has to do with that fact that, after so much evidence of open criminality was presented, very few arrests were effected. Somehow state institutions such as the NPA has not been able to make the Zondo process prosecutable cases.

Hence the scepticism about the current processes, people believing that it is all just talk and, in the end, no one would really be punished.

Well, let’s see.

But I, for one, think that whatever we think of the final findings and recommendations from the two processes, the Madlanga Commission and Ad-hoc committee hearings have already answered a very troubling question about our country: Why have we failed so dismally to fight crime, especially organised crime?

Many of the witnesses appearing before the commission and the ad-hoc committee do not go there with the express intention of answering this question.

But in their bids to clear their names of any wrongdoing and implicate their perceived rival, they all tell us the same thing – that the post-apartheid state was long denuded of its power to fight crime and that top officials have been randomly outsourcing that power to private individuals with dubious intentions.

The likes of former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane would want us to believe that the wheels only started to come off after the ANC National Conference in 2007, where the election of Jacob Zuma as new party president resulted, according to Phahlane, in “political interference” with police administration.

But what are we to make of what was happening before that? Can we confidently say our much-loved police commissioner, the late Jackie Selebi, didn’t give undue access to top secret police information and resources to his “finish and klaar” friend Glenn Agliotti, who proved to be a druglord?

Of course, we now know that the takeover by the Zuma grouping, especially its appointment of one Richard Mdluli as the head of crime intelligence, was never going to fix the police service. Instead, it looks like one of the greatest successes of the state capture project.

But by the time the state capture era finally came crushing down, surely those who took over the administration knew the damage that had been done and the enormous work that would be put in to fix it.

So why was their response so pedestrian? Infighting continued unabated, sometimes in levels as high as between the then police commissioner Khehla Sithole and Ramaphosa’s police minister Bheki Cele.

If evidence being presented by rival police groupings at the Madlanga Commission and the ad-hoc committee are anything to go by, the factions have existed throughout these periods – none of them afraid to abuse their access to state power to chase each other.

Just listen carefully to what Phahlane and former Ipid boss Robert McBride claimed about each other.

If you listen carefully to all that each one of them is saying, you will hear that criminal activity has become so out of hand because those the citizens have entrusted with their safety became so consumed by factionalism that the only thing they became good at was to hunt each other, not the criminals.