KENNETH DIOLE | Voting beats protest as a tool of change

SA’s social fabric is under strain. We are reminded of this daily: from the horrific scholar transport accident in the Vaal to the school placement challenges at Addington Primary School in KwaZulu-Natal.

Notwithstanding the weekly murder statistics coming out of the Cape Flats, the persistent violence faced by women and children highlighted by the purple movement, and the disturbing revelations emerging from the Madlanga commission, the situation remains dire.

These are not isolated events but symptoms of a democracy under pressure, and many citizens feel increasingly despondent. Trust in leadership is eroding, institutions are failing those they are meant to serve, exclusion remains widespread and millions, particularly young people, remain locked out of economic participation.

For too many South Africans, democracy has not yet translated into dignity, safety or opportunity.

This year will be pivotal as SA will hold its seventh local government elections since the advent of democracy — elections that may prove among the most consequential to date.

They will take place at a defining moment. For the first time, a government of national unity governs the country, with no single party holding an outright majority.

More importantly, citizens are increasingly experiencing the direct and painful consequences of political failure, particularly at the local government level.

The auditor-general’s 2023–2024 report paints a bleak picture. Tsakani Maluleke notes that municipal finances are “severely troubled”, with mayors and councils displaying little fiscal discipline despite constrained resources.

The consequences are tangible. Businesses suffer when municipalities fail. The Clover cheese processing factory in Lichtenburg closed and relocated due to persistent service delivery challenges, leading to more than 330 job losses.

Astral Foods, one of the country’s largest poultry producers, has faced rising costs and operational disruptions because of unreliable water and electricity supply in the Lekwa municipality.

Local government failure is not an abstract policy issue; it is a matter of daily survival. The auditor-general reports that R31.7bn was spent on unauthorised expenditure across 174 municipalities — driven by weak oversight, unreliable information and poor decision-making by mayors and councillors. The impact of such malfeasance is felt at street level, often in life-and-death terms.

Against this backdrop, South Africans face a choice. For years, protest has been the default response to government failure.

This tradition has deep historical roots and has played a vital role in advancing justice. But in contemporary SA, protest has become normalised as the primary mechanism for demanding accountability.

Service delivery failures? Protest. Wage disputes? Protest. Community safety concerns? Protest.

While protest remains a legitimate democratic tool, it cannot substitute for sustained electoral participation. The 2026 local government elections offer an opportunity to change course — to move from perpetual protest to purposeful participation at the ballot box.

Voting is not a passive act. It is one of the most powerful tools citizens possess to reshape governance, particularly at the local level, where political decisions have immediate and visible consequences. Choosing capable, accountable leadership is essential if municipalities are to become engines of development rather than sites of decay.

As the country prepares for these elections, a pressing question confronts South Africans — especially those living on the margins of power and bearing the brunt of poor governance: at what point do we change the narrative?

If local government is where democracy most directly touches people’s lives, then local elections may well determine the future of SA’s democratic project, and citizens must heed the words of the Canadian prime minister, Mark Carney, at Davos last week on the unravelling of the Western alliance with the US — “nostalgia is not a strategy”.