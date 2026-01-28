MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Scholar transport deaths and the politics of performance

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The funeral of the brothers Lesego Sefatsa and Phehello Motaung whose lives were cut short after a tragic head on collision involving a scholar transport and a truck which collided on Monday morning, killing 14 other pupils who were in the scholar transport. Sefatsa and Motaung both were bubbly individuals who enjoyed music and part of a musical band. PICTURE: KABELO MOKOENA

South Africans are notorious for having collective short-term memory. This exists alongside extreme rage − the kind that erupts spontaneously, burns ferociously, and then dies off completely within a short space of time.

This quality makes us a people who stand up to injustice as soon as it rears its ugly head, but it also makes us a people who forget just as quickly.

Two groups of people are the greatest beneficiaries of this problematic quality – the White minority whose privilege thrives because we are inconsistent in holding them accountable for persistent injustices that continue to define Black life in our country, and the government of the Republic.

The South African government gets away with so much, not only because there is no consequence management internally, but because the external rage that could set parameters for accountability is never sustained.

Having realised how quickly South Africans forget, the government of our country has mastered the art of performance. Nowhere is this as evident as with the new campaign to inspect and clamp down on scholar transport vehicles following the horrific accident that led to the cruel deaths of 14 learners in Vanderbijlpark.

Over the past week, we have seen the intensification of safety checks on scholar transport vehicles, with fleets being inspected and vehicles being stopped on various roadblocks to check for compliance issues.

Authorities are focusing specifically on the inspections of driver permits, tyres, brakes, suspension and overall vehicle roadworthiness.

There have been some vehicles impounded in parts of the country, with common issues including lack of permits, overloading, expired drivers’ licences and overall unroadworthy conditions of vehicles. While this may be seen as a step in the right direction following the deaths of the 14 learners in Vanderbijlpark, there is a sense of manufactured urgency that often follows when tragedy strikes and the media reports on it.

The reality of the situation is that the state of scholar transport vehicles as well as taxis has been known by the government and the public for many years.

This is not a new crisis, it is one that has been ongoing since some of us were learners decades ago. Over the years, various activists and organisations have called for reforms in the scholar transport and taxi industries, including stricter regulations and the creation of a national database of approved operators.

These calls have gone unanswered because until 14 children died so needlessly, the government did not deem the matter urgent enough. We have seen this approach on issues of the crisis with spaza shops, the use of pit latrines in public schools, the failure by municipalities to cover manholes, fatal attacks by pitbulls, the murders of children in our townships etc.

In all cases, the problems were known long before they became a national crisis. But it took people dying for the government to sit up and listen, and for talks about reforming and enforcing laws to be prioritised.

Disturbingly, once the crisis seems to have died down and the news cycle moves to other issues, the dedication to resolving the crises all but disappears, with research and proposals to legislation gathering dust in government offices. But it is not only the government that readily forgets, it is also South Africans.

We express outrage at the moment of crisis and demand accountability. The government engages in political performance, with officials giving great speeches and passionate interviews with journalists committing to ending the carnage on our streets, to make our communities safer, and to pursue reforms.

Within weeks, sometimes even days, the noise dies down as we move onto another story, and the officials breathe a sigh of relief, knowing that they have gotten away with the performance. This vicious cycle enables the performance and manufacturing of accountability, and we as citizens are enablers.