READER LETTER | Nigeria let itself down with US attack

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The December air attack on Nigeria by the US was justified as targeting the Islamic State military camps.

The Nigerian government claimed the attack was a result of collaboration with the US.

It is important to note that the US president, Donald Trump, had threatened military intervention for what he deemed the Nigerian government’s failure to stop the violence by the Islamic State against Christian communities in Nigeria.

The attack by the US raises several issues. By allowing the US to conduct attacks in its territory, Nigeria is admitting that it is unable to stop violence within its borders. In a sense, Nigeria is admitting that it is a failed state.

Nigeria is also reinforcing a stereotype of an African state which is not able to rule itself without the assistance of the white world.

It is important to note that underneath Trump’s rhetoric is an attempt to further deepen neocolonialism in Africa.

Trump’s tariffs are reducing Nigeria to an exporter of raw material, that is, crude oil, and an importer of manufactured goods.

It is therefore important to see the US attack in northwest Nigeria as an attempt to further recolonise Nigeria in particular, and Africa in general. - Khondlo Mtshali, UKZN