THABISO TEFFO | Internal divisions challenge ANC’s renewal efforts

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The ANC will soon convene its provincial conferences, where branches nominate delegates to vote for provincial leaders. These branches then reconvene to nominate councillor candidates.

But a new phenomenon has emerged in which regional leaders convene to determine the occupants of provincial positions.

Organisationally, there is no established structure in the ANC that is referred to as a regional leadership core. Despite that, this entity has been issuing statements instructing branches to nominate specific comrades for provincial leadership positions.

Effectively, this regional leadership core has usurped the role of the ANC branches as the basic units of the organisation. Whether this serves as an existential threat to the movement at the grassroots level is uncertain.

Proponents of the party’s renewal have remained silent on this new development.

It appears that the cabal behind this phenomenon wants to convey a sense of unity.

The ANC has suffered a significant setback by failing to secure a majority in the previous national elections and it is doubtful whether leadership arrangements have any bearing on its purported unity.

A comrade once uttered a phrase that resonates deeply: “Before God kills you, He first makes you mad.”

It is disheartening to observe that some of the behaviour displayed in the ANC suggests that we have indeed entered that era.

The organisation has been championing renewal and numerous writers have shared their insights on what this renewal signifies.

Regrettably, since the last assessment made by Gwede Mantashe, the former secretary-general of the ANC, and adopted by the NEC, the movement has not demonstrated any willingness to abandon its old ways and embark on a new path.

Instead, it appears to have refined a strategy for dismantling the organisation, as factions have been institutionalised as organisational structures.

This clearly indicates that the leaders of the movement are not invested in renewal but rather in advancing their self-serving interests; their focus is solely on themselves and their internal dynamics.

The ANC is not structured federally — only the president serves as the face of elections across all national or local elections, with his/her name appearing on the ballot.

It is only in ward elections that a face is associated with the member contesting the election for that ward.

The ANC has reached a point of no return, but there is a growing consensus that the introduction of a one-member-one-vote policy is long overdue. This would help to mitigate the divisions and internal vote rigging that currently plague the organisation by empowering members to choose their leaders and shape the party’s direction.

The system as it stands has proven to be ineffective, divisive, and vulnerable to manipulation.

The hope is that this decision will be taken soon rather than waiting until the organisation’s national poll ratings drop below 12%.