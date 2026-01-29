YANDISA SIKWEYIYA | Cultural ceremonies in SA linked to adolescent binge drinking

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Giving alcohol to adolescents during traditional ceremonies dangerously socialises underage drinking, and urgently needs to be stopped, says the writer.

In many communities in SA, specifically among the Nguni people in the Eastern Cape, the December holidays are preferred times for conducting traditional practices and rituals including ulwaluko, intonjane, ukwendisa and ukuqatywa komntwana, isazimzi.

This is the same for many of us who hail from my village in Dutywa in the Eastern Cape.

To celebrate the successful completion of these significant traditional customs and rituals, festivities are usually held.

The greatest joy for the host family is derived from their ceremony attended by family members, relatives and fellow villagers.

Historically, preparations for the traditional ceremonies involved slaughtering of animals and brewing of umqombothi.

While this is still the case in contemporary times, there is an increasing involvement of alcohol beverages such as beer, brandy and whiskey.

Arguably, the provision of alcohol beverages appears to be the key draw card for many people attending the ceremonies.

Attending these ceremonies has enabled me to be a participant observer as intriguing phenomena has unfolded.

In some ceremonies a new phenomenon is evolving where iintombi ezincinci (underage adolescent girls) are increasingly being recognised as one of amahlelo who receive a provision of alcohol.

I have, many times, observed where this request had been acceded to and alcohol ─ referred to as umlawulo weentombi ezincinci ─ was given to adolescent girls to drink.

While the practice of providing alcohol to uncircumcised underage adolescent boys is not a new phenomenon in many villages, it is particularly worrying.

One time I attended a traditional celebration in a village and saw an underage boy stumbling and struggling to walk. This attracted the attention of elderly people around him who were amused by this and called for his mother to witness it.

On seeing him, laughing, she said: “He is drunk, find him a place to sleep.”

Research has shown binge drinking, namely consuming large quantities of alcohol within a short time, has been directly linked to many social and health problems and vulnerabilities.

Such reactions from elderly people suggested to me underage drinking might be normalised in this village.

Arguably, for many adolescent girls and boys in the villages, their first experience of drinking alcohol occurs through ukulawulwa in these ceremonies – thus, by ukulawulwa, they are inadvertently socialised into drinking alcohol.

Furthermore, through ukulawulwa, their first time drinking alcohol occurs in the context where they are offered large quantities of alcohol, leading to them binge drinking.

This is concerning as we know adolescents’ early use of alcohol has detrimental effects on their development.

For adolescents, alcohol use disrupts their critical development stages. There is ample evidence showing alcohol’s effect on the developing brain can permanently impair social and emotional functioning.

Moreover, consistent alcohol misuse is linked with poor attendance, failing grades and higher dropout rates, which significantly restrains future career prospects, a phenomenon that has been observed over many years.

Additionally, a strong body of research has also shown underage drinking is strongly linked with aggression and physical fights as drunk adolescents, especially boys, are more likely to carry weapons including knives, machetes and axes and use them during fights.

Academic literature and media reports have shown for adolescent girls and young women, alcohol misuse and binge drinking heightens their vulnerability to sexual victimisation.

Furthermore, research has demonstrated that, for adolescent girls, drinking alcohol at harmful levels lowers inhibitions leading to unplanned sexual activity, having sex with concurrent multiple partners, and lower rates of condom use and other protection, increasing the risk of unplanned pregnancies and acquisition of STIs, including HIV.

The provision of alcohol to adolescent girls and boys during traditional or cultural ceremonies might give them the impression their alcohol use is widely acceptable practice.

This is a misconception as many elderly people in my village do not support or condone the practice. It may also be the case that the provision of alcohol to adolescents during celebrations may be linked with their now common behaviour of frequenting local taverns, even during the school term.

The urgent task for community leaders is to engage the community to gain their agreement to discontinue the social practice of providing alcohol to adolescents during celebrations in their community.

Community leaders would do well to engage with the people in the villages to shed light on the dangers of these social practices for adolescents.

The department of health and health practitioners in the clinics servicing rural villages should conduct health education campaigns to highlight the dangers of early introduction to alcohol for children.