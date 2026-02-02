SOWETAN | Still a paper the nation can trust

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Forty-five years ago, Sowetan published its first edition as a commercial daily newspaper. Its birth was not simply a business venture but an act of defiance against a brutal apartheid regime.

At the time, the government had banned several newspapers, jailed journalists and enacted a long list of laws permitting censorship. Sowetan emerged during a period of intensifying struggle, just five years after the Soweto uprising—an event powerfully covered by its predecessor, The World.

With liberation movements outlawed, senior leaders imprisoned or exiled, and repression at its peak, the early 1980s saw renewed activism from labour unions, civil society, and progressive formations determined to dismantle apartheid.

Sowetan became the voice of the oppressed majority, keeping the liberation flame alive and ensuring that stories of resistance were told.

In democratic SA, Sowetan shifted its mission to nation-building. It unapologetically championed the development of black communities long marginalised under apartheid.

The sustainability of institutions such as Sowetan is vital for protecting democracy.

Yet, much has changed since Percy Qoboza and his legendary team defied the system. The media industry has been disrupted by technology, forcing adaptation. While Sowetan continues to deliver its trusted print edition, it has embraced digital platforms — offering reliable, truthful news through its website, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, X, and Facebook.

The sustainability of institutions such as Sowetan is vital for protecting democracy. We take pride in practising journalism that makes a difference in ordinary people’s lives.

Our mission remains clear: to hold power accountable and to stand firmly for the truth. In an era of rampant misinformation, credible media is more important than ever. Social media is littered with “news” pages and accounts that blur the line between fact and fiction.

(supplied)

Misinformation poses a serious threat to our democracy. Not so long ago we witnessed how, at the time that the perpetrators and enablers of state capture were being exposed, information was manipulated in an attempt to discredit the media and the judiciary.

If it wasn’t for credible media, we wouldn’t have known the extent of state capture. In other countries misinformation has been used to influence election outcomes. It is important for mainstream media to have a strong presence on all digital platforms.

That is why Sowetan has resolved to provide accessible, trustworthy stories that matter.

As we celebrate this milestone, we recommit ourselves to ensuring SA becomes a just society. To achieve this, Sowetan will need your support. You can do so by subscribing to our e-edition, downloading our app, visiting our website, or just buying your print copy every day to be in the know.