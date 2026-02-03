Foot-and-mouth crisis reveals dangerous gaps in veterinary services

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Powerless: Farmers have no choice but to slaughter their infected cattle

South Africa has been struggling to contain and prevent the further spread of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), a virus that infects livestock and negatively affects farmers and consumers.

The situation prompted the agriculture minister, John Steenhuisen, to release several media statements, including an announcement of a policy shift for cattle to be vaccinated against FMD.

This was followed by the release of a vaccination strategy that involves determining the quantities of vaccine to import and produce locally, and identifying high-risk areas in the country.

Steenhuisen also voiced an intention to redirect unspent funds under the comprehensive agricultural support programme towards biosecurity and FMD control, and to prioritise 5% of the funding for FMD.

Additionally, the agriculture department stated that it will not review salaries for state veterinarians and that the mandate fell under the department of public service and administration.

Unfortunately, these media statements and policy shifts cannot be left unchallenged. The current situation reflects on the government and its failure to plan, execute and monitor their plans to deal with outbreaks/risks.

Should we be worried? Yes. If we substituted or replaced the FMD outbreak with a contagious zoonotic disease, millions of people would be infected, leading to a possible high mortality rate.

Despite being warned more than a decade ago, the government — and the agriculture department, in particular — failed to put interventions in place to provide incentives to rural livestock farmers working in the so-called “infected” zone.

These farmers were expected to bring their cattle for weekly inspections and have their livestock vaccinated three times a year.

The initial FMD cases recorded between 2019 and 2022 could not be contained because of ineffective veterinary services.

The government has failed to give due recognition to the veterinary profession. During the reorganisation of veterinary services pre-1994, those involved warned of the massive negative impact of listing animal disease control under Schedule 4 of the new Constitution, making it a “concurrent” function whereby both national and provincial departments were given the mandate of disease control.

The advice at the time was that animal disease control must be a national function, whereas developmental programmes and clinical services could be a provincial function.

Some veterinary officials do not have offices to work from (some work from home); do not have basic resources such as gloves; are responsible for large areas (municipalities and sometimes district municipalities); and some are expected to travel between 500km and 1,000km a month to perform their respective duties.

To make matters worse, the national director for animal health and the chief veterinary officer of SA do not have direct power over provincial officials, and have not shown themselves to be in control of the situation.

It makes one wonder whether they agree with the policy shift and strategy that has been decided upon, as announced by the minister.

Apart from structural and governance issues, the government failed to have systems in place to respond appropriately and adequately to the FMD outbreak.

If we were prepared, there would have been clear early-warning systems in place. Yet we still rely on farmers phoning state veterinarians to alert them of suspicious cases, when we should have a simple digital system in place for them to log cases.

It’s also unfortunate Steenhuisen does not fight for state veterinarians, instead shifting the responsibility.

In the 1990s, non-veterinary officials in the agriculture department intentionally left out veterinary officials when submitting proposals on occupational-specific dispensation to the public service and administration department.

Poor rural small-scale livestock farmers rely on state veterinarians rather than private ones. We should not be surprised when state veterinarians are despondent and demoralised, and graduates seek better opportunities abroad.

Additionally, we did not have appropriate risk analyses and cost-benefit prevention or mitigation strategies in place. Had we declared the FMD outbreak a “disaster” back in 2019, we would have had ample funds and resources to contain the disease and compensate farmers.

The minister and others seem to be proud that more than R1.8bn could be spent on procuring vaccines, yet it would have probably cost less than R100m to cull FMD-positive herds and compensate farmers accordingly.

Veterinary services cannot be expected to deal with outbreaks without the necessary funds. The intention to use unspent funds under the comprehensive agricultural support programme will not be sufficient and effective.

When the support programme was established in the mid-1990s, it was agreed at the time that 5% to 10% of funds would be set aside to improve veterinary services. However, no funds were set aside in most provinces.

The improvement of veterinary services and disease control requires a specific conditional grant directly from the National Treasury; nobody in the respective provinces would be able to use the funds for anything other than for the improvement of veterinary services.

The Animal Diseases Act of 1984 and its amendments, in particular Section 3(1)(b), permit the national director of animal health to authorise private veterinarians and even non-veterinarians during outbreaks to assist with containing and/or controlling the disease. However, they cannot proceed if there are no specific funds for such actions.

At the same time, the act allows the director and minister to consider compensation on application — but again, how can they approve such requests using normal operational funds?

Another issue is that there are no recovery plans after outbreaks. It must be acknowledged that any outbreak will affect the level of production in the livestock industry, be it a drop in production or income, or the loss of genetic material.

While farmers are complying with government regulations in dealing with FMD, we need to consider options to assist those who are significantly affected.

Yet when a farmer reports a case, even if it is clear that someone else was responsible for causing the outbreak in the area/municipality, the livestock is quarantined with no support at all.

Once a contagious “controlled” animal disease has been diagnosed, it is the government’s responsibility to put in place intervention measures and stipulate clear guidelines for the role players.

The current gazette regulations stipulate clear actions on how FMD should be handled. While the department has made announcements on policy change, we have not seen amended regulations to support their decisions and implementation plans.

It is incumbent upon the minister, cabinet, portfolio committee on agriculture and parliament to intervene in the state of veterinary services and interrogate the policy decision so that strategies that will benefit all can be implemented.