SOWETAN | Our home girl Tyla is not slowing down

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tyla is the winner of the Best African Music Performance at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

In this world, it’s just Tyla – we just happen to gladly be living in it.

In the last seven days, Tyla has reigned supreme by dominating global pop on her own terms. In the process, she has silenced her critics that she would be a one-hit wonder.

No, Tyla is not studio-made; stop calling her an “industry plant”. She is a global megastar and she has two Grammy awards to show for it.

Her fearless talent combined with her unstoppable drive and rousing charisma has shown that she’s on her way to becoming a music, fashion, viral and culture icon of her generation.

The last week of her career has been a flawless masterclass in why she has the potential to be a brand giant, not just another pop princess. She opened her week on Tuesday night in New York by returning to The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon as a musical guest.

This was a special moment, as this was the place where she made her US television debut in October 2023, performing Water. Her performance then, backed by four dancers, was paced with ingenuity. But on Tuesday, there was a noticeable chameleonic effect as Tyla performed solo her latest hit, Chanel. She was more confident and fierce.

The next day, she was in Paris and photographers were flashing when she arrived at the Valentino show to attend her first couture show. Continuing with her rock star energy, on Friday night, there was a towering white birthday cake in front of her, as she turned 24 in Los Angeles. It was an A-lister affair, with Zara Larsson joining in to serenade her happy birthday.

Then on Sunday, her journey in redefining modern pop came full circle when she became a two-time Grammy winner. What is even more touching is her unquestionable patriotism and authenticity.

In every interview she did, she mentioned her home continent. When an Okay Africa reporter gifted her a miniature handheld flag on the Grammy red carpet, she received it with pride. Later, when she posed with her new Grammy, the flag was her favourite prop.

Our homegirl is not slowing down. Chanel has peaked at number 43 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it her highest-charting single since Water hit number 7. Could a third Grammy be on the cards next year?

Another rock star worthy of praise is SA comedian Trevor Noah, who successfully hosted the Grammy for the sixth consecutive time. The world cannot get enough of his genuine charm and solid comedic timing. Even Donald Trump is fan-girling.