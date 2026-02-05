OPINION | Municipalities moving from crisis management to systematic planning

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gift of the givers giving people water in Anita drive Gelvandale. photo Fredlin Adriaan

Several leading political parties in SA have announced the establishment of “war rooms” or similar emergency structures to address local government issues ahead of this year’s municipal elections, with water supply and rural infrastructure as top priorities.

Can SA repair its ageing infrastructure?

The North West province demonstrates a classic example of asset management failure: municipalities struggle to deliver water to residents despite adequate water levels in dams.

The problem is poor water reticulation infrastructure — the pipes, pumps and distribution systems that should transport water from dams to taps.

The ANC’s new war room has identified water reticulation and rural road infrastructure as top priorities for immediate intervention.

When water systems collapse and the electricity supply becomes unreliable, it’s not about service delivery but fundamental human rights. Neglect infrastructure long enough and rebuilding costs will vastly exceed routine repairs.

The medium-term budget policy statement delivered by finance minister Enoch Godongwana in November outlined three strategic priorities that have gained traction: professionalising the public service, stabilising government debt and investing in growth-driving infrastructure.

What makes this approach notable is its origin. These weren’t demands imposed by external stakeholders but emerged from the government’s strategic planning.

The market responded positively. S&P Global Ratings upgraded SA’s credit outlook before any major projects had broken ground, suggesting that credible planning can restore confidence even ahead of visible results. We await the February budget speech.

What this year will test is whether political will can be converted into sustained action. — Bani Kgosana

Beyond the headlines, something fundamental is shifting. Municipalities are moving away from crisis management toward systematic lifecycle planning.

Asset registers are being established, maintenance schedules formalised and infrastructure policies codified. This represents a key transition that could prove more valuable than any single capital injection.

Eskom’s trajectory over the past year offers proof of concept. As operational reliability improved, the utility shifted from consuming resources to generating them.

The return to profitability wasn’t achieved through magic but through disciplined, scheduled maintenance. When assets function as designed, they create value rather than drain it.

However, execution remains the critical challenge. Request-for-proposal documents often reveal a gap between intention and expertise.

Specifications are written by officials who understand the problem but lack the technical grounding to define solutions effectively. Procurement processes default to selecting the lowest bidder rather than the most capable provider.

And in too many cases, commitments are postponed to the next budget cycle as debt constraints limit immediate action.

This creates both a problem and an opportunity.

Public-private partnerships offer a practical path forward.

