MIKE SILUMA | Sowetan integrally linked with the lives of its readers

As Sowetan celebrates its 45th anniversary this week, it and its legion of readers can look back with pride at the heritage of one of SA’s iconic media brands.

From its inception, Sowetan was a media trailblazer, establishing itself as more than a newspaper but as a media brand integrally linked with the lives of its reader community.

Off the back of its nation-building programme, conceived by its visionary editor-in-chief Aggrey Klaaste, the paper sought to promote the development and upliftment of black people, who constituted the majority of its readers.

But in the context of the intensifying Struggle against apartheid, the programme had its detractors, who felt that it did not directly confront the apartheid government.

However, Klaaste and his leadership team, including the likes of Joe Tlholoe, Sam Mabe and Thami Mazwai, persevered, with nation building eventually gaining widespread recognition and respect, including in political circles.

We will strive for the achievement of justice for all the peoples of this country — Sowetan’s first editor, Joe Latakgomo

Through nation building, Sowetan sought to show that, contrary to the impression apartheid tried to create, the lives of black people were not one-dimensional and that they had as much a right to live freely and aspire to fulfilling lives as human beings anywhere else.

Nation building spawned many community upliftment initiatives, catering to the varied needs of the black community. In its own way, it asserted that black lives, and the quality of those lives, mattered.

To promote the spirit of self-help and development, a nation builder award was established for individuals who took action to alleviate social problems afflicting their communities, rather than relying on the government. Many of those problems — from substance abuse to unemployment and crime — persist today.

At a time when the issues facing black businesses were marginalised in the mainstream media, Sowetan sought to give black businesses and entrepreneurs a voice by creating a business section.

To empower women socially and economically, the paper ran a successful and vibrant women’s club, which foregrounded various issues preventing progress for black women in particular.

And the youth was not left behind. As part of inculcating and promoting leadership capacity among the youth, a young communicators’ debating competition was launched, which allowed many young people to hone their public speaking talents. One of the competition’s most famous products was Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, who would later become an EFF leader and MP. He is now a radio presenter at Power98.7.

On the cultural front, the nation building flagship project was the annual massed choir festival, which promoted choral music while bringing together musicians from different parts of the country, including soloists and an orchestra.

The nation building project played a crucial role in stimulating a close affinity between Sowetan and its readers, as well as the community in general.

Significantly, in building the paper into a platform and advocate of the black community’s interests, Sowetan’s leaders were building on a long heritage of being a voice for the voiceless and informing the world about the savage effects of apartheid on black people.

The paper itself had been born out of a historic catastrophe for press freedom after its predecessor newspapers, the World and the Post, were, one after the other, banned by the apartheid government in the wake of the 1976 student uprisings. The media clampdown was part of the state’s crackdown on several anti-apartheid organisations, including political, religious and cultural formations.

Opposition to apartheid came at a huge cost to the World and the Post, with many of its editors and journalists detained, jailed or served with banning orders which prevented them from working as journalists.

Among them were Tlholoe, Mazwai, Zwelakhe Sisulu, Mathatha Tsedu and Klaaste. The World’s celebrated editor at the time of the uprisings, Percy Qoboza, was detained at the newspaper’s offices in the glare of media cameras.

Undeterred by state harassment, Sowetan’s first editor, Joe Latakgomo, declared in the inaugural edition: “We will strive for the achievement of justice for all the peoples of this country. Yet we will not compromise on the greatest traditions of journalism — honesty and fair reporting…We will give light and the people will follow their own way.”

It is a banner that Sowetan has hoisted since its formation 45 years ago to this day.

In the 40 years since the end of legislated apartheid, the collective voice of black people, who are the demographic majority, remains marginalised in national discourse. This is a vacuum that Sowetan has consistently tried to fill.

The paper has stepped up to fulfil its inaugural promise. Whether it is in speaking up for those whose voices are suppressed or in promoting the rebuilding of communities ravaged by social degradation.

Sowetan now stands on the brink of a new horizon of changing media consumption habits, driven by rapid technological evolution. Its critical challenge lies in how it adapts to these changes while staying true to its promise of standing for social justice and the upliftment of all.