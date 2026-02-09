S’THEMBISO MSOMI | ANC in Gauteng no longer a beacon of hope and renewal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

There was a time, perhaps a decade ago, when some people believed the ANC in Gauteng represented hope for the renewal and revival of Africa’s oldest liberation movement.

This was in the bad old days of the Gupta dynasty, when Jacob Zuma had — by all accounts — delegated most of the running of the republic to his Indian-born friends who were operating from a fancy residential compound near the Joburg Zoo in Saxonwold.

Almost all the other ANC provinces seemed fully captured by the family — with most of their chairpersons part of the Gupta-supported “premier league”.

In this context, some saw the Gauteng branch of the party as an oasis of moral political leadership in an ANC that had been turned into a political desert by Zuma and the Guptas.

Some labelled the province’s politics as progressive at a time when others seemed to be mouthing off only what had been discussed and approved in Saxonwold, Nkandla or wherever the “premier league” gathered.

Those who once viewed the Gauteng ANC as some beacon of hope now see it as no different from the rest of the party.

But there were warning signs that while Gauteng was not singing the same tune as KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, Mpumalanga and North West, the song was eerily similar.

The Life Esidimeni scandal, in which about 141 people died at poorly managed psychiatric care facilities, exposed a political and administrative leadership that seemed more concerned with saving costs than lives.

Under successive ANC-led administrations, the Gauteng departments of health and infrastructure development have been at the centre of most of the scandals and contributed to the erosion of public confidence in the provincial leadership’s ability to run a clean administration.

The biggest corruption scandal in the country involves Tembisa Hospital, where about R2bn is believed to have been looted by dubious business people working in cahoots with hospital officials and, apparently, some in the provincial government.

And, during the Covid-19 crisis, Gauteng emerged as being at the forefront of the personal protective equipment scandal surrounding the theft of about R113m from the public purse.

Over time, a litany of corruption scandals has led to doubts that the province represents a different breed of ANC cadre and leaders. They may not have been Gupta lackeys, but that did not necessarily mean they represented the interests of ordinary South Africans.

So, as the electorate punished the ANC for the state capture years, the Gauteng structure wasn’t spared. The party held on to its majority in the 2019 elections by a whisker and had been able to run some of the metros after the 2021 local government polls by striking deals with smaller parties.

As this year’s municipal elections, rumoured to be taking place in November, draw closer, it appears as if the former liberation movement’s electoral base will erode even further — forcing the party into the opposition in municipalities where it used to enjoy a comfortable majority.

The reality is that growing numbers of voters, especially in Gauteng with its high number of black middle-class residents, do not believe them anymore.

This is despite all the right noises it is making, at both national and provincial levels, about “renewal” and “new” plans to fix broken municipalities.

Those who once viewed the Gauteng ANC as some beacon of hope now see it as no different from the rest of the party. Who can really blame them when the cities the party runs go without water, electricity and traffic lights for days on end without good reason?

Who can really blame them when, on those rare occasions mayors, MMCs and MECs stop hiding behind unelected spokespeople and come out to account to the public, they come across as aloof, insensitive and totally removed from the lived experience of ordinary people?

In yesterday’s Sunday Times, there was an interview conducted by political journalist Lizeka Tandwa with Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.

In the process of trying to convince Tandwa that her department is making a lot of progress in dealing with overcrowding and other problems that have made Gauteng’s hospitals and clinics notorious, Nkomo-Ralehoko ended up sounding like she was blaming the patients and accusing the public of being ungrateful.

On claims that some patients resort to sleeping on the floor due to hospital bed shortages, she said: “Did you know that when you are sick, you want to [lie] down? [Especially] when you are pregnant and want to deliver and are in pain, [you] go down and sleep on the floor. The patients will say, ‘Leave me – I want to sleep on the floor’. To you, it’s [just] people who are sleeping on the floor, because you come and steal that with your camera”.

In other words, all the cases that have been reported about patients sleeping on the floor were as a result of the patients’ choice — and not because of bed shortages. Believe that and you’d believe anything.

It speaks to the poor calibre of leadership that the province is producing that we can even have such a stupid answer to such a serious question.