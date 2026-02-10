OPINION | Legalising Gauteng’s traffic wardens boosts fight against crime

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Crime remains one of the most persistent threats to safety, dignity, and economic growth in Gauteng. Communities live with the daily reality of crime — robbery, gender-based violence, drug-related incidents, and vandalism.

It is against this backdrop that the declaration of Gauteng traffic wardens as peace officers should be understood — not merely as a legal adjustment, but as a bold and necessary intervention aimed at restoring public safety and trust.

The wardens are appointed as peace officers to enforce road traffic and transport legislation and municipal by-laws, perform crime prevention patrols, assist in arrests within specified jurisdictions, and protect public infrastructure.

The Government Gazette restricts their jurisdiction to Gauteng and defines the specific offences they are authorised to deal with under their new, lawful designation as traffic wardens.

Since their introduction in 2023, wardens have become a visible presence on our streets, in townships, and across central business districts.

They patrol communities, deter criminal activity, assist victims, and often act as a first line of response in areas where police resources are stretched thin. Yet despite their contribution, their limited legal authority has often undermined their effectiveness.

Declaring the wardens as peace officers closes this gap by aligning responsibility with authority, ensuring that those tasked with protecting communities are empowered to act lawfully and decisively.

Last week, the ministry of justice and constitutional development, the ministry of police, and the Gauteng government formally declared Gauteng traffic wardens as peace officers in terms of section 334 of the Criminal Procedure Act, 1977.

As a result, wardens will now operate with unambiguous legal authority, prescribed powers, and a clear chain of accountability.

The importance of this declaration lies, first, in crime prevention through visibility and immediacy. Crime thrives where response times are slow and law enforcement capacity is inadequate.

The recognition of the wardens as peace officers strengthens deterrence: criminals are far less likely to act when confronted by officials with real, enforceable powers rather than mere symbolic authority.

Second, the move enhances community-based policing, which is globally recognised as one of the most effective approaches to crime reduction.

Empowering them as peace officers formalises the bridge between communities and law enforcement, improving intelligence gathering, early intervention, and cooperation between residents and the state.

By empowering [the traffic wardens as peace officers], Gauteng moves closer to safer streets and stronger communities — Nozipho Dlamini

In addition, the declaration supports professionalisation and accountability. Official peace officer status brings clearer training standards, defined powers, and oversight mechanisms.

Some critics argue that expanding the role of the wardens risks blurring the lines between law enforcement agencies. However, this view ignores the reality on the ground: crime is complex, and no single institution can tackle it alone.

The police service remains central to crime prevention and enforcement, but it cannot be omnipresent.

The wardens are not a replacement for the police; they are a force multiplier — extending the reach of the criminal justice system where it is most needed.

Recognising the wardens as peace officers also sends a powerful symbolic message. It affirms that the state is willing to innovate, adapt, and invest in practical responses to crime.

It dignifies the work of wardens who have, for too long, risked their safety without full recognition or legal backing.

In a province grappling with high crime and widespread public anxiety, the declaration of wardens as peace officers is not a silver bullet — but it is a smart, necessary, and courageous step.

Fighting crime requires presence, partnership, and power. By empowering those already on the front lines, Gauteng moves closer to safer streets and stronger communities.