MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Gaslighting residents, lack of accountability final nails in coffin of ANC in Gauteng

February 04, 2025.Head of Department of Health and Welness Lesiba Malotana and Gauteng MEC for Health and Welness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko during the officially opening of Breast Cancer Health Clinic at the Charllotte Maxeke Academic Hospital as part of commemorating World Cancer Day in Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

In the not-too-distant future, the ANC is going to be an opposition party in Gauteng. When that day comes, we’re going to hear all manner of conspiracy theories about how a “third force” influenced the electoral trajectory in SA’s wealthiest province.

ANC leaders are going to pontificate about the broader decline of former national liberation movements in Africa. Some are going to give all manner of labels to black people, in particular, who’d have rejected the ANC and handed over power to the opposition, which is most certainly going to be constituted of a DA-led coalition.

They will be called sell-outs, accused of betraying the cause of freedom. What few ANC leaders in Gauteng are going to do is look within, including at the events of the past few days that have eroded the fading hope that still remained in the hearts of many residents of the province − the hope that maybe, just maybe, the ANC-led government could reclaim the little credibility it still has left.

A few days ago, Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko passionately defended Lesiba Malotana, a man she characterises as the most capable to lead the administration of her department. Malotana, who served as the head of department (HoD), was suspended by premier Panyaza Lesufi a few months ago after he was flagged by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) as a high-risk individual.

This was after an SIU lifestyle audit found him to have benefited over R1.5m in questionable ATM cash deposits suspected to be linked to the R1.8bn looting at Tembisa Hospital. A whistle-blower has also accused Malotana and two senior officials in the department of manipulating supply chain processes to ensure that a medical devices company received two tenders in 2016 and 2017.

At the time, Malotana was the chief director of the special projects directorate and CEO of Gauteng Emergency Medical Services. The whistle-blower also alleged Malotana and the two officials received more than R8m for their alleged assistance in securing tenders.

Another alleged kickback of R3m was paid when the same company was chosen to supply orthopaedic equipment to Gauteng hospitals. The SIU is still investigating the matter, and according to Lesufi’s spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga, disciplinary processes against Malotana and the two officials are still under way.

Mhlanga confirmed to the media that Malotana is due to appear before a disciplinary committee next month. And yet, Malotana is back at work, albeit in a different department, where he’s serving as a senior manager.

His return is being celebrated by Nkomo-Ralehoko, who has painted the man as a victim. She claims there were other HoDs who were also high risk but who had not been flagged. In her defence of Malotana, she goes on to cast aspersions on the capacity of the current HoD, stating that there’s no other HoD who will do a better job than Malotana, “including the one I have now, who is still learning the ropes”.

The people of Gauteng have been expressing discontent about the lack of consequence management in government. They have had to watch officials accused of corruption and maladministration be shifted around departments and entities rather than face criminal prosecution. They have had to endure the gaslighting from leaders who reduce demands for accountability to the victimisation of accused persons.

And all this has been happening while governance, infrastructure, and measures of development are deteriorating before their eyes. When the ANC loses Gauteng, and it is a mathematical certainty it will, it should look no further than this moment to understand why.

This kind of callousness, lack of consequence for poor conduct by both officials and politicians, and a laissez-faire approach to rebuilding trust in institutions of government are the final nails in the coffin of a party that is already writing its own obituary.