ADEKEYE ADEBAJO | Give Khaas a red card for Motsepe praise singing

Patrice Motsepe to run for second term as Caf president.

The recent article in the Sowetan by Tebogo Khaas (“CAF’s financial recovery under Motsepe sparks debate”) could almost be mistaken for satire.

Written by the chair of Public Interest SA, “a non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting accountability, transparency, and ethical governance in South Africa”, its author instead does the opposite.

Khaas complains about the “sudden moral fervour” and “performative outrage” directed at Motsepe’s leadership of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

However, these issues have been raised since the Mamelodi Sundowns owner assumed the presidency of African football in 2021.

Khaas argues that “at no point in its history has CAF experienced the degree of transparency, democratic practice and ethical leadership” as under Motsepe.

But he fails to mention the most damning allegation reported by the Guardian against the South African billionaire by a senior CAF staff member that: “In [the] four years of his mandate, he [Motsepe] only came [to Cairo] twice and met the staff once. He doesn’t have a clue what’s going on inside his own confederation.”

This staff member was suggesting that Motsepe has continued to live in Johannesburg, leaving the running of CAF in Cairo largely to its general secretary, Veron Mosengo-Omba, of the Democratic Republic of Congo: a close friend of Fifa’s megalomaniac Italian-Swiss president, Gianni Infantino.

The Guardian has published a series of articles detailing Mosengo-Omba’s reported autocratic and unaccountable leadership of CAF.

He was accused of transferring bonuses worth five times the maximum perks in his employment contract into his Swiss bank account. Though the Swiss public prosecutor declined to press charges due to a lack of sufficient evidence, the damning allegations have damaged CAF’s reputation.

Mosengo-Omba was also charged with creating a toxic environment of fear in which employees have been sacked for speaking out and further accused of appointing Congolese nationals to senior positions for which they were unqualified.

Motsepe instituted an independent investigation but failed to suspend Mosengo-Omba, who has denied all charges. The CAF president also expressed “total confidence” in his beleaguered general secretary.

Khaas launches scurrilous attacks against nameless critics whom he falsely accuses, without any evidence, of being “silent, complicit, or comfortably disengaged” during the three-decade autocratic mismanagement of CAF by its Cameroonian boss, Issa Hayatou, from 1988 to 2017.

The criticisms of Hayatou’s maladministration were, however, fierce, widespread, and persistent. Khaas goes on to castigate these faceless critics of “manufactured outrage” and “opportunistic narratives”, even insinuating that some critics “benefited from decades of decay”. Such vituperative polemic is, however, devoid of either evidence or logic.

Khaas notes that Motsepe has “overseen a clear financial turnaround”, transforming a $41m (R653.9m) deficit in 2023/24 into a profit.

But he fails to note that CAF’s audit committee stated, in 2024, that over $16m (R254m) in “unrecognised expenses” were excluded from official accounts, meaning that the confederation had incurred losses of over $25m (R398.7m), which would wipe out the announced $9.48m (R151.2m) profit.

Khaas also rejects what he calls “unfounded accusations of favouritism” towards Morocco by CAF. Motsepe, though, is yet to explain to Africans why Rabat was assigned the unprecedented hosting of three consecutive Women’s Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, or why the country was simultaneously awarded the hosting of this year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Rabat had belatedly withdrawn from hosting the 2015 Afcon following racist arguments about Ebola in West Africa.

Khaas concludes by noting that “leadership demands accountability, visibility, and clarity”. These are ironically the three main characteristics that critics have rightly noted have been missing from Motsepe’s CAF.

This tendentious, unsubstantiated, and poorly argued polemic ironically ends up contradicting its own primary case.