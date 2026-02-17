OPINION | Address the root causes of instability in our ‘warzone’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In his recent state of the nation address, President Cyril Ramaphosa prioritised the restoration of law and order.

It was a necessary nod to a grim reality: for many citizens, SA has begun to resemble a functional warzone.

While the ministry of police’s latest figures for the second quarter of 2025 suggest a statistical retreat from violence, these numbers mask a deepening trauma.

For the poor, the marginalised and specifically for women, the “improvement” is a cold comfort that fails to reflect their lived experience on the ground.

At first glance, the data offers a glimmer of hope. Contact crimes have seen a broad decline of 3.1%. Murders are down by 11.5% and robbery with aggravating circumstances has dipped by 10.4%. However, these macro-level victories are unevenly distributed.

The “big four” provinces — Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape — continue to shoulder the bulk of the nation’s bloodletting. More distressingly, the statistics for women remain harrowing. While general contact crimes fell, rape decreased by a negligible 0.4% and contact sexual offences surged by a staggering 12.4%.

These are not merely numbers; they represent a sustained assault on the female body and a failure of the state to protect its most vulnerable citizens.

Beyond the traditional categories of violence, a more insidious threat is eroding the social fabric: the “protection fee” economy. In the Eastern Cape, this has reached a level of depravity that defies comprehension.

Extortionists are now targeting bereaved families, demanding a “cut” of funeral payouts before allowing the deceased to be buried with dignity. Local entrepreneurs are shuttering shops under the weight of “tax” demands from syndicates.

The human cost was recently epitomised by the tragic murder of a school principal who dared to refuse these criminal demands. When even the sanctuary of a school or the sanctity of a funeral is compromised, the state’s grip on order is officially in question.

If SA is to move beyond reactive policing, it must look toward international models that address the root causes of instability.

Japan’s use of small, community-based police boxes ensures that officers are not just figures in passing patrol cars but accessible neighbours. In SA’s high-crime townships, police presence remains a luxury rather than a standard.

With a Gini coefficient of 0.67, SA remains one of the most unequal societies on earth. Criminality is frequently a byproduct of desperation. Without robust social protection and job creation in peri-urban areas, “crime prevention” is merely a sticking plaster on a gaping wound.

New Zealand’s “Youth Crime Action Plan” focuses on early intervention. SA’s statistics are chilling: between 2019 and 2020, children as young as 10 were responsible for hundreds of murders. We need pathways for skills development that outweigh the lure of gang recruitment.

The crisis is compounded by a judicial system that many perceive as a tool for the wealthy. While the affluent retreat behind high walls and private security, the poor are left to an overstretched police service.

The conviction rates tell a story of systemic impotence: between 2019 and 2021, the conviction rate for rape sat between 4 and 8%, and murder at just 12%.

Furthermore, Wilna Lambley of Legal Aid SA notes that more than 8,000 people sit in prison awaiting trial simply because they cannot afford nominal bail. We are effectively criminalising poverty while failing to incarcerate violent predators.

South African life has become tragically devalued. We have reached a crossroads where those with resources buy their safety and those without them are left to the mercy of statistics.

Until a funeral can be held without a payoff, or a woman can walk to a taxi rank without fear, the warzone remains our reality. — Kenneth Diole

The slight dip in quarterly figures must not be used as a shield for political complacency. It is time for the government to move beyond "intentional plans" and toward radical, systemic reform.