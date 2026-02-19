Strategic water management is essential for Gauteng’s future prosperity

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Water is at once the most ordinary and the most extraordinary of resources. We drink it, bathe in it, and grow our food with it — and yet, in a world of finite rivers, shrinking aquifers, and ever-expanding cities, it is also the most strategic determinant of societal resilience.

Across continents and across institutions, water leaders confront a singular, unyielding question: how can we ensure a reliable, sustainable water supply in a world where demand grows relentlessly and resources remain finite?

Gauteng — SA’s economic and demographic heartbeat — encapsulates the complexity of this question. Rapid urbanisation, intensifying domestic and industrial consumption, ageing infrastructure, and the shadow of illegal connections converge to create a system under strain — a system whose vulnerabilities, if unaddressed, would reverberate across every facet of human life and economic activity.

In response to the escalating water crisis, leadership across all spheres of government has mobilised with renewed urgency, instituting a coordinated package of targeted interventions. The minister of water and sanitation, Pemmy Majodina, together with Gauteng MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs, Jacob Mamabolo, have convened a strengthened intergovernmental relations platform comprising all Gauteng municipalities and Rand Water.

Through this collaborative structure, stakeholders have developed and adopted the Gauteng Water blueprint designed to address both structural and operational deficiencies. Key pillars of the blueprint include:

Ring-fencing water and sanitation operations and revenue to ensure allocation of funds for water and sanitation infrastructure expansion and maintenance;

The augmentation of municipal storage and pumping capacity to improve system resilience;

The professionalisation and institutional strengthening of municipal technical capacity; and

The exploration of alternative service delivery and financing models, including special purpose vehicles and concession-based arrangements.

Collectively, these measures give effect to the resolutions of the 2025 Presidential Water Indaba, translating policy commitments into actionable institutional reform.

In parallel, the department of water and sanitation, Rand Water, and all Gauteng metropolitan municipalities convene daily joint operations committee meetings.

This forum deliberates on integrated and sustainable water demand management strategies that encompass both technical optimisation – such as infrastructure efficiency improvements and loss reduction and behavioural interventions aimed at promoting responsible consumption.

These initiatives extend beyond technical remediation. They constitute the foundational architecture of systemic resilience, stabilising immediate supply constraints while positioning Gauteng to withstand the inexorable pressures of population growth, urbanisation, and economic expansion.

During the 2026 state of the nation address, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the establishment of a National Water Crisis Committee, which he will personally chair.

In his address, the president candidly acknowledged that SA’s water crisis is not merely the product of environmental pressures but of entrenched systemic weaknesses — including deficient planning, inadequate maintenance of infrastructure, and persistent governance failures at municipal levels.

To confront these structural challenges, the president committed more than R156bn in public funding over the next three years for water and sanitation infrastructure, signalling a decisive effort to restore reliability, resilience, and long-term sustainability to the country’s water systems.

The Association of Water and Sanitation Institutions of South Africa welcomes this intervention as both bold and strategically necessary, reflecting an intensified national commitment to addressing SA’s deepening water insecurity.

However, even these substantial commitments must be viewed against the magnitude of the underlying problem. Water consumption in Gauteng remains exceptionally high by international standards, averaging between 270 and 300 litres per person per day (L/p/d).

By comparison, domestic consumption across much of Europe ranges between 100 and 150 L/p/d: Germany and Denmark average approximately 110–120 L/p/d, while the United Kingdom records 140–150 L/p/d. Australian cities, following sustained drought-response reforms, have reduced consumption to between 150 and 170 L/p/d.

SA’s national average, by contrast, exceeds 200 L/p/d, and in Gauteng, systemic inefficiencies — including distribution losses and non-revenue water — significantly inflate overall demand.

These figures underscore that infrastructure investment, while indispensable, must be accompanied by rigorous demand management, institutional reform, and behavioural change if meaningful and lasting water security is to be achieved.

“Litres per person per day” is more than a statistic. It is a lens through which we can discern the efficiency, equity, and sustainability of our urban systems.

Calculated by dividing total treated water supplied to households by the population served, it measures not just consumption but stewardship: drinking, cooking, sanitation, laundry, cleaning, and modest garden watering.

In optimally managed systems, 120 to 150 L/p/d represents a balance between comfort and sustainability. In Gauteng, 270 to 300 L/p/d signals many issues, not only households’ consumption but also systemic inefficiencies: illegal connections, municipal and household leaks, distribution losses, and commercial consumption routed through residential networks.

Non-revenue water in some municipalities reaches 30 to 40%, surpassing the international best practice of less than 15%.

International comparisons are not intended as criticism; they demonstrate what is possible. Nations that have reshaped urban water use share patterns of rigour: comprehensive metering, aggressive leak detection, pressure management, tiered tariffs incentivising efficiency, water-efficient building codes, and sustained public engagement.

Australia exemplifies this synthesis. Confronted with prolonged drought, it reformed tariffs, mandated efficient appliances, invested in reuse technologies, and made conservation a civic ethos. The result was structural, permanent, and transformative, not a temporary exercise responding to a crisis. Gauteng, too, can achieve this kind of systemic transformation.

Reducing per capita consumption to 150 to 170 L/p/d is both achievable and essential. The path forward requires strategic, integrated action:

Infrastructure rehabilitation and water loss reduction

Reducing non-revenue water is the single most immediate, high-impact intervention. Real-time leak detection, accelerated repairs, smart pressure management, accurate metering, and dedicated municipal maintenance budgets could reduce losses to 15 to 20%, alleviating demand without imposing radical lifestyle changes on citizens.

Smart metering

Advanced metering enables transparency and behavioural insight. International experience confirms that when citizens know precisely how much water they use, they use less as efficiency is catalysed by awareness.

Tariff reform with social safeguards

Inclining block tariffs, where higher usage incurs higher rates, create incentives for conservation while protecting vulnerable households through free basic allocations and this creates a “marriage of fairness and efficiency”. Most of Gauteng municipalities are already using a similar method which can only be strengthened.

Building and appliance efficiency standards

New developments must incorporate low-flow fixtures, dual-flush toilets, water-efficient washing machines, and rainwater harvesting for non-potable applications. Retrofitting existing households through incentives will accelerate Gauteng wide adoption.

Water reuse and diversification

Gauteng must scale greywater reuse, treated wastewater for industrial and irrigation purposes, and stormwater harvesting. Diversification reduces pressure on potable water systems and strengthens resilience of the system.

Cultural transformation through education

Conservation must become a societal norm. School programmes, corporate stewardship, and public campaigns transform water-saving from a private responsibility into a collective ethic. Every ten litres saved per person multiplies into millions conserved system wide.

The strategic imperative

A sustained 20% reduction in per capita water demand would materially alter Gauteng’s risk trajectory — extending the viability of the Integrated Vaal River System, easing pressure on bulk supply infrastructure, and strengthening fiscal and operational stability across municipalities and utilities. Demand management, therefore, is not a peripheral measure; it is a strategic lever with system-wide impact.

The presidential response to South Africa’s water crisis marks an important evolution from fragmented intervention to coordinated structural reform. High-level oversight, significant capital allocation, and reinforced intergovernmental collaboration signal a clear recognition that water security is both an economic imperative and a governance priority.

If pursued with consistency and accountability, the reforms underway in Gauteng can establish a durable model for systemic resilience — stabilising current constraints while embedding long-term sustainability.

Infrastructure investment alone will not secure long-term resilience. Sustainable water security rests on disciplined execution, institutional professionalism, financial ring-fencing, technological optimisation, and, fundamentally, a structural shift in consumption behaviour across households, industry, and the public sector.

Water underpins economic growth, public health, and social stability; managing it strategically is not optional, but foundational to Gauteng’s future prosperity.

Monyokolo is chairperson of the Association of Water and Sanitation Institutions of South Africa and Rand Water

