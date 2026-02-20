OPINION | Water: We all have to preserve the precious resource

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Evans Tshikhudo a resident at Green Fields, after he fetched water from a borehole during the water shortage in Ridgeway, Johannesburg. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

For many residents of Gauteng, water insecurity is no longer an abstract policy discussion; it’s a lived reality. Dry taps, low reservoir levels, emergency repairs, and urgent government briefings have become part of the public conversation.

But beyond frustrations and inconvenience lies a deeper truth: this moment is a wake-up call for all of us.

The province’s water system is under severe pressure. Gauteng is SA’s economic engine, home to more than 15-million people and a growing urban population. Its water system is largely supplied through the integrated network managed by Rand Water.

The system was designed decades ago for a smaller, less densely populated province. Today, the strain is visible. Ageing infrastructure, leaks in municipal networks, rapid urbanisation, high consumption levels, and delayed maintenance have combined to create recurring supply instability.

While water storage levels may improve after rainfall, distribution challenges and demand spikes continue to place enormous pressure on the system.

The government at the national, provincial, and municipal levels has acknowledged the seriousness of the situation. Coordinated interventions, infrastructure upgrades, and maintenance programmes are underway.

However, infrastructure alone will not solve the problem. The bigger lesson that we all need to learn throughout these water challenges in Gauteng is that water security is a shared responsibility.

Too often, water crises are framed solely as service delivery failures. Certainly, accountability and efficient management are critical. However, Gauteng’s situation also exposes something uncomfortable to all of us: consumption patterns matter.

In many suburbs, daily household usage exceeds recommended levels. Leaking household plumbing goes unrepaired for months. Municipal leaks run for days before being reported. In a water-scarce country like SA, this is no longer sustainable.

Water security is not just a government responsibility. It is a collective one. All of us have a role to play in preserving this precious resource.

Using water wisely every day, make a conscious decision to take shorter showers, be mindful of garden watering, and fix leaks immediately. These may seem like small acts, but they can reduce strain on already pressured reservoirs.

Equally important is the financial sustainability of municipalities. Paying for water services on time enables local governments to maintain infrastructure, repair leaks, and invest in upgrades. Without revenue, even the most well-designed systems will deteriorate. Responsible citizenship includes contributing to the upkeep of shared resources.

In addition, as communities, we must support planned maintenance, even when it means temporary inconvenience. In the long run, these help prevent catastrophic failures.

There’s understandable frustration when planned maintenance leads to temporary supply interruptions. But deferred maintenance is precisely what leads to large-scale pipe bursts and prolonged outages.

Gauteng’s experience shows that proactive repairs, although inconvenient in the short term, are far less disruptive than emergency breakdowns. A system that is routinely maintained is far more resilient than one repaired only in crisis mode.

There’s a need for a cultural shift. We must shift how we think about water. SA is a water-scarce country. Climate variability, population growth and economic expansion will only intensify pressure on supply systems. As the country’s economic hub and urban heartland, Gauteng sits at the centre of this national challenge.

Water literacy must therefore become embedded in everyday life. Schools should teach learners not only about the water cycle but also about how water reaches their taps and what it takes to keep it flowing. Communities, civil society organisations and the media all have a role to play in promoting conservation as a permanent way of life.

The water situation in Gauteng should not be seen solely as a crisis. It must be seen as an opportunity to modernise infrastructure, improve coordination across the government, and foster a culture of responsible consumption.

If our response to the water challenges we face is limited to blame, we risk remaining trapped in cycles of disruption. If, however, we respond with shared responsibility and practical action, we can build a more resilient and sustainable system.