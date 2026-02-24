FIDEL HADEBE | Have your say on SA’s immigration and refugee policies

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

When the apartheid government was replaced by a democratically elected one in 1994, SA rejoined the international community after decades of isolation.

The country became a signatory to several international protocols, including those dealing with refugees, and this placed certain obligations on SA.

With the passage of time, it has become clear that SA’s policies and protocols on citizenship and immigration have to undergo a review to ensure a balance is struck between our national interest and international obligations.

SA faces a serious illegal immigration problem that poses a risk to our security, stability and economic progress. This was expressed succinctly in the president’s state of the nation address in parliament recently.

This crisis requires honesty, patriotism and constructive participation by all sectors of society.

The draft revised White Paper on Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection (2026) proposes a major overhaul of the migration system to enhance national security, curb abuse, and act as an economic enabler.

It comes at a time when the issues of immigration and citizenship have inserted themselves in the national agenda, as seen every year when schools open.

During this period, tensions rise between citizens and immigrants over available spaces for pupils, with locals accusing immigrants of taking up spaces that should be allocated to their children.

This dynamic also plays itself out when it comes to access to health care, where locals believe that those they consider to be in the country illegally are making it difficult for them to access much-needed health care.

Civil society organisations have been formed to agitate on this issue and have taken to physically going after those they consider to be in the country illegally and not deserving of access to certain government-provided services.

Although it is easy to dismiss these concerns as xenophobic and not worthy of attention, the rising tensions between locals and migrants cannot be ignored because they have the potential to undermine SA’s internal stability, particularly given the ever-increasing competition over resources, services and opportunities.

While some migrants are genuine asylum seekers, the majority arriving in SA are economic immigrants.

What is concerning is the role played by employers in this crisis of illegality, who, for reasons of shop-floor convenience, prefer employing foreign nationals, some of whom are in the country illegally.

The white paper deals with a wide-range of issues, and there is no doubt that aspects of the paper that deal with immigration and refugee protection will be contentious and will draw loud voices from across several sectors, including human rights organisations and academia.

As ordinary citizens, however, we must take advantage of the opportunity provided by the government to co-create an improved governance framework for immigration and citizenship in our country.

This is a matter that concerns us directly as citizens, and this rare opportunity should not go to waste because it will take a while before we have another chance like this.

Social media has become a preferred forum for many of us to fight issues and express our views, but we must engage formally with this review process in line with what we want as citizens.

The economies of the region are interconnected, and the movement of people across borders, whether for business or tourism, will always happen. Still, governments retain their sovereignty, including determining who comes through their borders and for what purpose.

It is within this context that this policy review process has to be understood.

If successful, the new policy will ensure economic sustainability and national security through structured migration and strengthen international and regional cooperation in refugee management.