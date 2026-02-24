SOWETAN | Farewell Bra Joe, we’re richer for your example

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The passing of Joe Latakgomo, founding editor of Sowetan, is a profound loss to South African journalism and to the country’s democratic project. His life’s work was rooted in principle: that the press exists to speak truth to power, to tell the stories of the marginalised with dignity, and to defend freedom of expression when it comes under threat.

Latakgomo entered the profession at a time when apartheid’s censorship machinery sought to choke independent reporting.

Newspapers serving black communities were surveilled, constrained by punitive laws, and subjected to intimidation. Yet he and his peers persisted, building institutions of credibility under hostile conditions.

His leadership at the Sowetan demonstrated that rigorous reporting, ethical judgement and editorial courage could coexist, even when the state attempted to curtail the public’s right to know.

Latakgomo emerged not merely as an editor but as a mentor who nurtured young journalists into professionals guided by conscience and craft.

Today, his passing coincides with another inflection point for the media. Digital transformation has upended the traditional newspaper model, eroding print circulation and advertising revenues while fragmenting audiences.

The rise of online platforms has expanded access to information, but it has also accelerated misinformation, weakened newsroom sustainability, and hollowed out institutional memory.

In this turbulent environment, Latakgomo’s values — editorial independence, verification, and service to the public interest — are more necessary than ever. The tools may have changed; the ethical obligations have not.

Latakgomo’s love for football, which earned him induction into the Hall of Fame in 2009 and a Lifetime Achievement Award from Safa in 2011, reflected a broader humanism.

He understood sport as a social mirror — an arena of community, struggle and aspiration — and he insisted that it be covered with the same seriousness accorded to politics or the economy. Recognition from his peers affirmed a career that combined professional excellence with public purpose.

In its statement, the Press Council said Latakgomo “stood out as a kind and caring colleague who treated everyone with respect and warmth”.

That testimony matters in an industry that’s too often driven by speed, ego and commercial pressure. Latakgomo’s example reminds us that leadership is as much about character as it is about competence.

As newsrooms navigate a precarious future, they would do well to return to the fundamentals he embodied: fearless reporting, mentorship that builds capacity, and an unwavering commitment to the public’s right to know.

Go well, Bra Joe. We are poorer without you but richer for the standard you set.