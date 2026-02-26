ABBEY MAKOE | Bra Joe Latakgomo was a ‘gentle giant’ of Black journalism

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Joe Latakgomo in the 1980s as editor of Post in his office.

Bra Joe Latakgomo was a gentle giant of Black journalism. Orally, he was not a man of many words. Almost a reserved personality, he treated people with the same respect.

Even his object of scorn, such as apartheid and its white establishments, he condemned with a sense of correcting rather than ridiculing.

Across newsrooms, he represented integrity. Young and old, he interacted with the editorial staff with dignified serenity that was genuine.

His elderly affection for all was so mesmerising it was inconceivable to fall out of line in Bra Joe’s unmistakable presence.

The day newspaper doyen Latakgomo revealed the Soweto student uprising to the world. (Jermaine Gordon)

At 61 Commando Road, Industria, the unofficial HQ of Black journalism at the Sowetan, his portrait hung in the long passage that connected reception with the newsroom.

In front of it were those of his predecessors, Ntate Moerane, who edited Sowetan’s forerunner, The World, as well as that of Percy Qoboza, who he succeeded. And, after Bra Joe’s photograph, followed that of his successor as editor of Sowetan, Aggrey Klaaste.

That is the taste of the special generation of Black journalism. At the turn of the 90s when transformation in the media became inevitable, Bra Joe was transferred to The Star, then Sowetan’s sister publication under The Argus stable.

We were overjoyed by his arrival at 47 Sauer Street in the Johannesburg CBD. Here was a consummate professional, a doyen of Black journalism, being roped in to join a virtually exclusive club of white bosses. His appointment was a glaring reminder of the changing times: Political parties just unbanned, Mandela released, Immorality Act repealed, Group Areas Act no more, etc.

Watching Bra Joe walk into a conference room with the rest of the lily-white bosses, we knew his darkness was more than skin colour.

It meant much more. It reminded all that the time for change had come. His opinions about what must go on the front page of The Star mattered on behalf of us all with darker skins. As an editorial executive, he was also writing the paper’s editorial comments, thereby contributing to the changing society with black perspectives on various issues, including a democratic future.

In that sense, Bra Joe proved a bridge between journalism during apartheid and transition into the new society we have today. Not only was he a pathfinder who fought apartheid with his mighty pen, encouraging others to follow in his footsteps, but he was a colossal figure in the media industry despite his unassuming approach to people and issues.

In his twilight years, he worked as an ombud at the Sunday Times, among others. His footprints are in several media houses. In his honour, perhaps we should continue to express our differences with respect, humility, a gentle yet firm nature, just as he did for decades.

Sometimes noise is not everything, as Bra Joe taught us. You can still make a point and your mark without abandoning the affable character of who you are. Bra Joe was a gentleman to the end. His passing marks the end of an era.

Fare thee well, our Grootman. Our light. Our inspiration. You ran a good race. And we note that here the race ends. We salute you, and shall dedicate a raft of copy to your role in advancing the interest of your community and society at large through a force that was Black journalism.

Rest in power Bra Joe, our big brother, mentor and pioneer.

Makoe is a veteran journalist and PR specialist.