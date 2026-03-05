OPINION | Black professionals must not see success as end of story

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Unemployment remains a huge problem for South Africa, particularly among the youth.

In 1994, an unemployed mother in Daggakraal, Mpumalanga, who survived by selling vetkoek at the roadside, woke before sunrise, put on her only decent dress and walked 4km to vote for the first time.

Thirty-two years later, one of the children she once carried on her back parks a German sedan at a Johannesburg golf estate. Yet children in Daggakraal still walk those same kilometres to schools with no libraries, unreliable electricity and too few teachers.

This is not only a political failure; it is a professional one.

SA has more black executives, partners, founders, specialists and senior managers than at any point in its history. We have broken glass ceilings in boardrooms, courts, hospitals, universities and global firms. Yet youth unemployment remains above 45%, and inequality remains among the highest in the world.

These realities are not separate; they’re connected. We’ve achieved personal liberation without communal elevation. In corporate spaces, we speak confidently about “shared value”, the idea that business success and social progress can reinforce each other.

But we usually speak about it at the company level. The deeper question is personal. How does your professional capability improve the conditions that produced you?

This is what I call professional shared value. It is not charity. It is not weekend volunteering. It is not a symbolic mentorship session during Youth Month.

Professional shared value happens when your core expertise — be it finance, law, engineering, medicine, procurement, technology, or strategy — is intentionally applied to expand opportunity for others while strengthening your own professional impact.

It is not about giving back. It is about designing forward. SA is not short of examples. It is short of replication.

Dr Judy Dlamini invested in institutional pathways for black women in medicine and academia, converting professional credibility into structured access.

Thato Kgatlhanye built a model where township women manufacture solar-powered schoolbags from recycled plastic, linking environmental innovation, employment and rural education.

Sheldon Tatchell structured ownership and skills pipelines that turned barbershops into platforms of economic dignity.

These are not philanthropic gestures. They are structural interventions rooted in professional capability. Development was not powered by generosity alone; it was powered by professionals redesigning systems.

Every professional should therefore confront a few uncomfortable questions. What professional leverage do you actually control: capital, policy influence, procurement power, technical skill?

Have you embedded opportunity into systems, or only helped individuals? Does your impact depend on spare time, or is it integrated into your role? Have you transferred ownership and access, or only advice? And are people from your actual childhood ecosystem benefiting, or only those already close to power?

If the honest answer is “very few”, then we have achieved mobility without transformation. Professional shared value is not abstract. It’s a banker redesigning SME credit models to lower collateral barriers without collapsing risk discipline.

It’s a lawyer structuring real equity for township founders instead of compliance optics. It’s a procurement head redirecting even a small percentage of discretionary spend toward credible emerging suppliers — and helping them meet compliance standards instead of excluding them.

It’s an engineer developing infrastructure models suited to rural municipalities rather than importing urban templates, or an HR executive building internship pipelines tied to measurable absorption rates.

But beyond examples, there is a larger shift. Professional shared value begins when you move from influence over people to influence over systems.