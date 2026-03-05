SOWETAN | Lekota is gone but his voice will endure

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The news about the death of Congress of the People (COPE) founder and Struggle stalwart, Mosiuoa “Terror” Lekota, has been met with a chorus of loss and outpour of grief from across the political spectrum.

Lekota, who co-founded COPE in 2008 on the back of the recall of then-president Thabo Mbeki after the watershed ANC Polokwane conference in 2007, was a larger-than-life character in SA’s political scene and during the Struggle for freedom.

Throughout his life, Lekota was involved in mobilising South Africans towards a political course, starting in the 1970s as an activist in the SA Students Organisation, where he served as the organiser. He would later be charged under the Terrorism Act and sentenced to Robben Island, where he served six years.

Upon his release, Lekota joined the United Democratic Front (UDF), and was elected publicity secretary. He was detained several times and was one of the activists charged with high treason in the Delmas Trial.

He joined the ANC after it was unbanned, serving in various roles, from Southern Natal region chairperson to being elected national chairperson between 1997 and 2007. Lekota’s contribution in government straddled two spheres, having served as Free State premier and later minister of defence.

Perhaps his greatest legacy in democratic SA and a key moment in his political life was the founding of COPE, which won 7.4% of the vote in 2009, a catalyst in the decline of the ANC. But as it had rapidly risen to national spotlight, COPE would equally self-destruct to political oblivion, which some blamed on Lekota’s abrasive and autocratic leadership style.

A confrontational leader, Lekota was never the one to hold back on his emotions and de-escalate any volatile situation. About 21 years ago, then the defence minister, Lekota was involved in a heated argument outside a voting station in northern KwaZulu-Natal, where the late IFP leader, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, was meant to vote.

“You cannot tell me that I cannot monitor elections anywhere. This is a national voting station here. I don’t have to explain what I am doing here,” a visibly angry Lekota told IFP men who were trying to stop him.

Who can forget his fiery exchanges in parliament?

Lekota may be gone but his voice, first in the liberation Struggle against apartheid and in politics during the democratic era, will endure. He will be remembered as an activist who made sacrifices for freedom and who spoke truth to power when it mattered.

May his soul rest in peace.