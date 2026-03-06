SEAN KRUGER | SA well-placed to grow much-needed ‘green talent’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As countries commit to reducing their carbon emissions, the global market for green talent is expanding rapidly.

With an abundance of natural resources and young people, SA could grow much-needed “green talent” — individuals equipped with the skills, knowledge and expertise required to drive sustainable development and foster a green economy.

Fulfilling global demand for such green talent could also address our unemployment crisis.

According to the International Labour Organisation, the transition to a green economy could create 24-million new jobs globally by 2030. In SA, the renewable energy sector alone has the potential to create more than 300,000 jobs by 2030, as reported by the South African Photovoltaic Industry Association. This offers a key channel to address our unemployment crisis.

However, there is a big skills gap now and into the future that needs to be addressed.

A study by LinkedIn in 2022 highlighted that the demand for green talent has grown by 40% year-over-year, outpacing the supply of qualified professionals.

This gap presents an opportunity for SA to invest in education and training programmes that can produce a workforce that is capable of meeting both local and global demands for green talent, not to mention the potential collaborations with leading organisations and countries to drive our energy outputs and economic development.

To harness this potential, SA needs a comprehensive strategy to develop green talent across all levels of education.

These efforts include developing insights for curricula around renewable energy, research on needed skills and reinvented business models and creating platforms for industry-academic partnerships.

Basic education: Schools could introduce sustainability and environmental skills development into primary and secondary school curricula, cultivating an early interest in green technologies and businesses that apply them.

Vocational training: Technical and vocational education and training colleges could offer specialised programmes in green technology fields such as solar and wind energy installation and maintenance, energy efficiency and hydrogen transitions with the associated infrastructure development needed.

Higher education: Universities could consider programmes or additional modules that include advanced skills development in renewable energy, environmental science, sustainable engineering and even environmental, social and governance business alignment.

Pioneering hydrogen energy: Hydrogen energy is a key component of the green energy transition, offering a clean alternative to fossil fuels. SA has the potential to become a leader in hydrogen energy due to its vast platinum reserves, which are essential for hydrogen fuel cells.

Developing expertise in this area could position the country as a major player in the global hydrogen economy. To achieve this, SA needs to invest in research and development, build state-of-the-art facilities and foster collaborations between universities, industry and the government.

SA has the potential to become a global leader in developing green talent, with a specific focus on pioneering hydrogen energy.

By investing in comprehensive education and training programmes, fostering industry collaborations and leveraging its natural resources, SA can drive sustainable development and make a significant impact on the global green economy.

SA is at a critical juncture, where it can leverage its abundant natural resources, young population and educational infrastructure to become a global leader in developing a green economy with associated green talent.

This initiative could position SA as a pioneer in green technologies, especially hydrogen energy, which is crucial for reducing carbon emissions and combating climate change.