SOWETAN | Smith’s jailing renews hope in justice system

61-year-old Smith admitted guilt to charges of corruption, tax fraud and money laundering linked to security upgrades at his Gauteng home by Bosasa and acceptance of cash transferred to his bank account as gratification. File photo.

Corruption in SA is endemic, yet the public perception for years has been that the wheels of justice simply turn too slow to hold to account high-profile political figures implicated.

It is in this context that hope expressed in the aftermath of the conviction and sentencing of Vincent Smith, a former chair of parliament’s portfolio committee on justice, ought to be understood.

Secondly, the significance of Smith’s jailing is also that it marks a turning point in the prosecution of state capture-related cases after years of little-to-no-tangible-examples of progress.

The Johannesburg high court last week sentenced Smith, a former ANC MP, to an effective seven years in prison after a plea deal in the Bosasa corruption case.

There were also payments in exchange for the use of his political influence as an MP to shield Bosasa from accountability for corrupting officials in the department of correctional services who awarded Bosasa contracts worth billions.

Smith further failed to disclose the taxable income between March 2009 and July 2018, totalling about R28m.

Bosasa allegedly bought influence of politicians through bribes disguised as donations. To date, many of the senior political figures who were implicated in receiving these undue benefits are yet to be formally charged.

The delays in holding to account those implicated have had a major negative impact on the public trust placed in the criminal justice system and law enforcement agencies.

Much like other high-profile figures that were implicated, Smith’s corruption came to light during the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture. While the delays in prosecuting others involved in the corruption are disappointing, the development with Smith’s sentencing is encouraging and important in affirming the supremacy of the rule of law.

This moment, therefore, is important in restoring public trust in the institutions of the state that are entrusted with the responsibility of exercising their power without fear or favour.

On the face of it, Smith’s sentencing may appear to be a drop in an ocean, but it sends a powerful message to those involved in corruption that their day too shall come. It also emboldens those who are involved in blowing the whistle on corruption that their efforts are not in vain.

We now have reason to wait with renewed hope that more successful prosecutions from state capture findings shall follow.