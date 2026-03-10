LUVUYO BAYENI | STI stigma leads to dangerous delay in treatment

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sexually transmitted infections, commonly known as STIs, are acquired through sexual contact, including vaginal, anal and oral sex.

According to the World Health Organisation, more than 30 different bacteria, viruses and parasites can be transmitted this way.

Eight pathogens account for most STI cases globally. Four are curable: syphilis, gonorrhoea, chlamydia and trichomoniasis. The other four are viral infections: hepatitis B, herpes simplex virus, HIV and human papillomavirus.

While the medical treatment of STIs is well understood, the real challenge often lies in social behaviour.

One of the current management approaches within the department of health strategy is the issuing of a contact tracing slip. This slip serves as an invitation for a sexual partner to present themselves for consultation and treatment.

On paper, this is practical and responsible. In reality, it depends heavily on honesty and social acceptance.

Do partners always receive these slips? How comfortable are individuals disclosing an infection, especially where multiple partners are involved? Are healthcare workers always professional and nonjudgmental when dealing with sensitive sexual histories?

These questions reflect the social barriers that complicate effective STI management.

Despite these challenges, patients carry a responsibility to protect their partners. Disclosure and proper follow-through with contact tracing are essential for breaking the cycle of infection. Treating one person while a partner remains untreated simply leads to reinfection.

Another concern is low health-seeking behaviour among men. Masculinity, stigma and ego are often cited as reasons why men delay seeking medical assistance.

When it comes to STIs, this reluctance becomes even stronger. Some men report discomfort discussing sexual matters with female healthcare professionals. Others ignore symptoms in the hope that they will resolve on their own.

Unfortunately, untreated infections do not disappear. They spread and worsen.

Sexual activity is also being reported at younger ages. Society has often avoided open and age-appropriate conversations about sex education.

Avoidance does not prevent behaviour. Instead, it leaves young people to explore independently. Adolescents may hide symptoms due to fear or embarrassment and rely on peer advice instead of seeking professional care.

Access to healthcare services presents another barrier. Many public facilities operate during standard working hours, with after-hours services reserved mainly for emergencies.

Some individuals struggle to attend due to work commitments. Others cite stigma or concerns about confidentiality. Research has shown that experiences of feeling judged or lack of privacy discourage people from seeking care.

Fear of judgement, discrimination and shame can cause individuals to delay consultation. — Luvuyo Bayeni

Community attitudes towards STIs also create internal barriers. Fear of judgement, discrimination and shame can cause individuals to delay consultation. Some may feel unworthy of care or afraid of being exposed.

The consequences of delayed treatment are serious. Untreated infections may result in reinfections and continued spread within communities.

Repeated infections may lead to treatment resistance. Early and recurrent exposure to certain STIs increases the risk of pelvic inflammatory disease, infertility and some cancers.

STIs are not only individual conditions. They affect partners, families and communities.

The message is clear. Seek consultation early. Complete your treatment. Inform your partner responsibly. Practise safe sexual behaviour.

Societal barriers are real, but they should not be used as permanent excuses for placing others at risk. Responsible action protects both individuals and communities.