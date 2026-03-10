S’THEMBISO MSOMI | History backs a possible Motsepe ANC presidency

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe during the Caf 14th extraordinary general assembly in Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday, where he was re-elected unopposed for a second four-year term.

If indeed billionaire Patrice Motsepe is not interested in becoming the next ANC president, his latest comments, although emphatic, are unfortunately not going to stop speculation that he is in the running.

Motsepe, who is founder and chairman of mining group African Rainbow Minerals (ARM), had to digress from a discussion on the company’s half year financial results to address the latest rumours that he was quietly preparing to leave business for the world of politics.

The political rumour mill went on overdrive last month when ARM announced that Motsepe had stepped down as the company’s executive chairman.

The announcement was of course in line with new JSE rules, which stipulate that the post of chairman in listed companies should be non-executive. But this didn’t stop information paddlers from claiming that the move was for political reasons.

Their claims gained credence because, around the same period, a video was doing rounds on social media purporting to show a factory where PM27 T-shirts – presumed to be promoting his ANC presidential bid – were being printed.

Addressing financial analysts at the ARM gathering on Friday, Motsepe sounded frustrated by, and angry at, people printing T-shirts and setting up websites in his name without his consent.

“Of course, there are people who are very enthusiastic… [they] keep printing these skippers and I don’t know where they get money from. And now there’s a website, and I am told there are several websites being launched,” Motsepe protested.

He then went on to suggest that this was all part of a well-funded smear campaign against him. “There are some people who are funding websites and T-shirts, and the aim is to discredit me by saying, ‘He is not following the rules, and it’s all about himself, and it’s all about these businesspeople, these wealthy people’.”

But who could be behind such a disinformation campaign? Motsepe provided a subtle but interesting answer: “…it [the smear campaign] won’t go away partly because those who think I may interfere with their objectives, with their political ambitions, start these websites. They print these T-shirts and say the [ANC National Executive Committee] must make an announcement that Dr Patrice Motsepe is not following the rules. I always follow the rules. My integrity is very important.”

In other words, Motsepe believes that he is being targeted by leaders within the ANC who feel threatened by him and therefore wish to eliminate him as a possible candidate long before the ANC presidential race is declared officially open.

Whether the “smear campaign” is real or not, it is unlikely that speculation would stop now that Motsepe has officially distanced himself from the PM27 – Savumelana website.

Already, some are asking why Motsepe and his team allowed the site to be up for so long without taking steps to shut it down, and why he did not immediately distance himself when the T-shirts video started to do the rounds.

The scepticism is not surprising given the fact that historically – that is, since 1997 – no potential ANC presidential candidate has ever forthrightly declared that they were in the running before official branch nominations are open.

But even if Motsepe and his team are genuinely not involved, this does not mean that there is no real campaign to convince him to run. If so, it would not be for the first time that ANC structures go beyond the existing leadership in search of a new party president.

The ANC Youth League of the late 1940s fetched Dr James Sebe Moroka and got him elected ANC president when he had not been politically active.

It didn’t end well, one must admit, as Moroka had to be replaced as party leader in December 1952 when he effectively distanced himself from the ANC’s Defiance Campaign. But it did happen.

Therefore, it may very well be that, while Motsepe may not personally be campaigning to become the next ANC leader, there are those members of the party who believe that after mobilising mass support for such a bid, they’ll be able to convince the Confederation of African Football president to throw his hat in the political ring.

And since he admits to being an ANC member and says “I’ll always stay within the ANC”, can he really resist the presidential temptation when branches finally come calling out of desperation as none of the current leaders looks likely to improve on the 40% of the votes the party received under President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2024?

We have not heard the last of this story.