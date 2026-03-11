MALAIKA MAHLATSI | South Africans get lots wrong about their country

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africans could again top the list for being among the most “misinformed” or “disconnected from reality” regarding the state of their own nation, writes Malaika Mahlatsi

The Ipsos Prediction Survey 2026 of 30 countries in the Global North and South analyses what the public predicts about the world this year — and, judging from previous surveys, South Africans could again top the list for being among the most “misinformed” or “disconnected from reality” regarding the state of their own nation.

Trends gleaned from previous Ipsos surveys persist in the report published in December.

One of the most interesting findings is that South Africans, in common with citizens in other Global South countries, often overestimate the impact of negative issues like terrorism, crime and socioeconomic challenges such as teenage pregnancy.

The study, which illustrates that we are overly pessimistic about the state of the country, should be read alongside similar studies conducted by credible institutions and historical studies on the question of perception in SA.

The Ipsos Mori Perils of Perception Survey, which surveyed SA among 24 other countries in 2024, says South Africans are the “most wrong” people in the world. Other countries that make up the top five include Brazil, the Philippines, Peru and India.

Significantly, countries where public perceptions of their countries are relatively more accurate are overwhelmingly in the highly developed, high-income nations of the Global North.

The survey places SA in the top five across most categories of negative predictions, with above-global-average predictions on questions around increases in levels of immigration, the possibility of large-scale public unrest owing to poor governance, decreased safety in residential areas, the possibility of an economic recession, the possibility that major stock markets will crash and the possibility that there will be more extreme weather events in the country.

While more than half of those surveyed believe that a terrorist attack in SA is unlikely, at least 26% believe that it is likely to happen in 2026.

The survey characterises us as “among the most disconnected from reality”. There is a significant gap between what South Africans believe and what the actual data shows.

Citizens are misinformed on every category of political and socioeconomic realities, from questions around immigration to societal challenges such as teenage pregnancy.

For example, South Africans place the rate of teenage pregnancy at 44% when, in reality, it sits below 5%. The study also indicates that we believe the murder rate is higher than it is in reality based on actual data.

We believe more prisoners are immigrants than there actually are, with the average guess being 37% when the actual data places the number at 6.3%.

Even on the subject of the number of deaths resulting from terrorism since 2001, something that is far less common in SA than in most parts of the world, the numbers are completely exaggerated; 59% of South Africans believe the numbers are more or about the same as before 2001. In reality, there were 2,582 terror-related deaths in SA before 2001 and only 44 after that.

The fact that our country has historically appeared in the top five countries having the most inaccurate perceptions of reality and that we are completely off in our estimations on significant societal challenges necessitates reflection on the role of the media — and social media — in particular.

This information shapes how we think about our country and the quality of life that we have.

A constant state of anxiety rooted in inaccurate perceptions of data imperils people’s lives. It also decreases their willingness to engage in civic duties because they’re deemed pointless in the face of what appears to be insurmountable challenges.

South Africans, it’s time for a serious reality check.