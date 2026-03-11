SONIA MAPHOSA | Social workers key to tackling gambling addiction

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

There is an increasing number of young males who gamble

March is Social Work Month, a time to recognise the vital role social workers play in helping individuals, families and communities navigate complex social challenges. One issue where their role is often overlooked is with the harm that is inflicted by gambling behaviour that tends to break the family psyche and disrupt family bonds.

In my work at the SA Responsible Gambling Foundation, people rarely arrive saying: “I have a gambling problem.” Instead, they come bearing the shrapnel of gambling harm, saying: “I don’t know what to do anymore.”

They come when they are in a dire situation whereby rent is overdue, bank accounts are empty, relationships are strained and shame has become overwhelming.

In SA’s socio-economic climate, this is not surprising. High unemployment, rising cost of living and deep inequality have created conditions where gambling is seen as a potential solution to financial hardship.

With betting platforms now easily accessible on mobile phones at any time of day, desperation and opportunity often intersect in dangerous ways. By the time individuals reach a social worker, gambling is rarely the only issue. It is often intertwined with debt, depression, substance use, trauma and social isolation.

Financial losses are usually the most visible consequence, but the deeper impact is often felt within families and households. Secrecy, dishonesty and broken promises erode trust, while money intended for food, transport or school fees may be lost.

Over time, gambling can contribute to serious family dysfunction, increasing conflict and emotional distress within households.

Social workers are positioned to respond because their interventions operate across three levels: micro, mezzo and macro.

At the micro level, social workers support individuals through counselling, motivational interviewing and relapse prevention strategies that address the emotional and behavioural drivers of gambling.

At the mezzo level, interventions focus on families and communities, helping relatives understand addiction, rebuild trust and establish healthy boundaries while promoting community awareness and early intervention.

At the macro level, social workers advocate for responsible gambling practices, stronger protections for vulnerable groups, and policies that address the broader social conditions contributing to gambling harm.

Within these levels, social workers take on multiple professional roles. They act as advocates, ensuring affected individuals can access support services; teachers, educating communities about the risks of gambling; and enablers, empowering people to rebuild control over their lives. They may also serve as brokers, connecting clients with specialised treatment, and mediators, helping families navigate the conflict and breakdown of trust that gambling often creates.

Much of this work is guided by a harm reduction approach. Recovery is not always immediate, and social workers focus on reducing the negative consequences of gambling while supporting individuals on their journey towards change.

Community engagement is equally important. Drawing on community development approaches such as those outlined by Prof Mike Weyers, social workers work with schools, community organisations and local leaders to strengthen awareness and prevention efforts.

These models emphasise participation and empowerment, recognising that communities themselves play a key role in addressing social challenges.

Since July, more than 100 social workers have been trained through the SA Responsible Gambling Foundation to identify gambling-related harm and refer individuals for appropriate support.

Strengthening these skills at the community level helps ensure that people receive assistance before financial and emotional damage becomes irreversible.

Recovery from gambling addiction is rarely linear. There are setbacks and relapses, and rebuilding trust within families takes time. Social workers walk alongside individuals and families throughout this process, helping restore stability, dignity and hope.

Therefore, as we observe Social Work Month, it is important to recognise that social workers are not simply responding to crises. They are educators, advocates and community builders working to reduce harm in a society facing significant economic and social pressures.

When gambling stops being entertainment and becomes a desperate attempt to solve financial problems, social workers often become the first and sometimes most important line of defence.