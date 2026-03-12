KHWEZI MABASA | SA needs a new local economic development model

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Community protests and the upcoming local government elections have shifted the focus to water crime within municipalities.

The main policy debates about the local government correctly highlight the challenges in public goods and services provision.

Community protests and the upcoming local government elections have shifted the focus to water crime within municipalities.

This makes sense because the local government is at the coalface of residents’ experiences in the country’s cooperative governance framework. Most residents, policy stakeholders, government officials and researchers present improved public service provision as the panacea for municipal governance faultlines.

This proposition is salient and deserves more attention in fiscal policymaking. But it does not resolve the underlying structural causes underpinning the socio-economic challenges within municipalities.

SA needs a new local economic development model that addresses poor public service delivery and long-standing uneven spatial development patterns simultaneously.

This model should focus on the following strategic fiscal policy choices: firstly, it is essential to diversify the revenue base within local municipalities, which is overly dependent on rates and taxes as primary revenue sources.

The fiscal policy framework needs to provide local government officials with additional policy instruments for generating income. Researched literature and stakeholder inputs point to some useful proposals for augmenting the revenue base at the local level.

For example, reorienting the functions of state-owned municipal enterprises and development agencies towards revenue generation policy priorities. In addition, the performance outcomes of these institutions need to be connected with socio-economic imperatives such as employment creation, skills development, technological upgrading and lowering household living costs.

Secondly, municipal fiscal policy interventions need to complement localised industrial diversification plans. Too many municipalities in the country rely on one or two dominant sectors for attaining socio-economic development goals.

This is not sustainable, especially in a policy context characterised by regular business closures and uneven spatial investment patterns.

Fiscal policy choices within municipalities should facilitate the transition towards more diversified economic structures, which include emerging sectors using low-carbon and digital technologies. This requires government coordination to ensure that these fiscal allocations are supported by industrial, social development and public infrastructure programmes.

The documented evidence from successful industrial and special economic zones interventions provides a basis for this government-wide approach in diversifying local development.

Thirdly, local economic development policy stakeholders and policymakers should dedicate equal attention to demand-led growth. Public procurement, decent work creation and administered prices are crucial pillars in this strategy.

A good starting point is linking public procurement with socio-economic targets such as job creation, building local value chains and improving access to public goods. This necessitates balancing price competitiveness with the above-mentioned developmental imperatives.

Municipal budget committees need to review administered pricing thresholds to assess their impacts on local economic development. The rigid cost-recovery model has impeded broader economic development imperatives. For example, price controls can be used to lower household and business costs within the local government.

In addition, municipalities can support demand by creating decent work opportunities and absorbing atypical workers into direct state employment. This is essential for using wages and increased income to drive demand in the municipality.

The aim is to pick sectors that have higher labour absorption rates and ensure that employment expansion meets prescribed decent work standards.

All these interventions illuminate that local economic development in SA can be approached differently, with the aim of producing improved human development outcomes.