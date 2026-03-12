OPINION | We cannot build profitability on compromised lives

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The retrieval of the first set of human remains from Ekapa Minerals Mine in Kimberley this week, after five mineworkers got trapped underground on February 17, is a moment of solemn significance.

It hopefully marks the beginning of a dignified closure process for one grieving family and demonstrates what is possible when the government, mining companies and rescue teams work together with urgency and compassion.

The four missing miners are presumed to have died. The families of those miners deserve the same dignity — to have their loved ones returned to them. That commitment must not waver.

SA’s mining industry has been built on the resilience, courage and unwavering commitment of men and women miners. For junior mining companies in particular, the journey is marked by innovation, sacrifice and the constant pursuit of opportunity in a challenging economic climate.

Yet, as we continue to unlock the country’s mineral wealth, health and safety must remain the non-negotiable foundation of our sector.

The tragedy at Lily Mine in Mpumalanga, where three workers were trapped underground in 2016 and their bodies were never recovered, remains one of the darkest chapters in SA’s mining history.

Families continue to wait for closure. Communities continue to carry the trauma. And the sector continues to bear the stain of a tragedy that should have been resolved long ago.

The failure to recover the bodies at Lily Mine represents a breakdown in coordination, accountability and urgency. As representatives of the junior mining sector, we believe the lessons of Lily Mine must shape our future. We cannot allow such a tragedy to fade into silence.

The recent recovery at Ekapa is therefore commendable. The efforts of the mineral and petroleum resources department, the Mine Health and Safety Inspectorate, and all partners involved ensured that a family could begin the process of dignified closure.

But accountability alone is not enough. It must be visible and tangible. The mining sector must gravitate towards a culture where responsiveness and transparency are the norm, not the exception.

In tragedies of this nature, effective collaboration between the mine operator, regulators, rescue services, labour and community structures is what determines the speed, transparency and dignity of the response.

I have consistently emphasised that junior miners are not asking for favours. We are asking for fairness, support and a regulatory environment that enables us to operate safely and sustainably.

The government has a critical role to play in strengthening mine rescue capacity, improving emergency response times, ensuring consistent enforcement of safety standards, supporting junior miners with technical expertise and accelerating the modernisation of safety technologies.

But responsibility does not rest with the government alone. Mining companies must lead the safety revolution. As miners, we must invest in modern safety systems, prioritise training and upskilling, adopt proactive risk management practices, ensure transparent reporting and build a culture where safety is not a compliance exercise but a shared value.

We cannot grow the sector on the back of unsafe practices. We cannot build profitability on compromised lives. We cannot call ourselves leaders if we fail to protect the people who make our operations possible.

The future of mining in SA depends on our ability to balance opportunity with responsibility. We have the minerals. We have the talent. We have the entrepreneurial spirit.

The tragedies of the past must not define us but teach us and move us to act. — Fred Arendse

What we need now is a renewed social compact between the government, industry, labour and communities, anchored in the principle that every miner deserves to return home safely at the end of each shift. The tragedies of the past must not define us but must teach us and move us to act.