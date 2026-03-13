SOWETAN | Ambassador Bozell must behave or be sent packing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

US ambassador to SA, Leo Brent Bozell III did not just cross the line of diplomacy when he addressed an audience in Hermanus, Western Cape, but was also utterly disrespectful to the people of SA and its institutions.

Bozell dismissed the findings of our courts on the “Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer” Struggle chant, which has been declared a protected political speech in its historical context.

By stating that he did not care what the courts have said about it, Bozell’s behaviour was one of contemptuous arrogance towards our democratic institutions.

He also claimed the US was running out of patience with SA for not reconsidering its polices such as the Expropriation Act and B-BBEE, which he described as racist.

Although he has since reportedly apologised for his remarks and backtracked on the “Kill the Boer...” chant, a person in his position who enjoys diplomatic privileges and immunities ought not to get away with such unbecoming conduct and irresponsible talk about his host country’s laws.

His behaviour violated every diplomatic prescript and convention that governs how representatives of foreign governments ought to conduct their business in another country.

Bozell has held troubling views in the past about this country, which would make his latest remarks not surprising to some critics. He is a controversial figure who reportedly defended apartheid in the 1980s and criticised the ANC.

But having arrived in this country only last month to take up his ambassador post, it is more troubling that he would feel so entitled and emboldened to launch such an unprecedented attack on this country.

Part of the reason why SA accepted his posting despite his known conservative views was to improve relations with the US as our strategic trade partner.

This, however, does not mean Bozell can cross the line of diplomacy willy-nilly without consequences. We support the stance taken by our government in summoning him to explain his offensive remarks and caution him that it will not hesitate to act if he dares to step over again.

Bozell’s comments stand as a betrayal of every principle that defines the diplomatic service. We must send a clear message to him that his job here is to represent the interests of the US with humility, professionalism and discipline.

If he doesn’t and crosses the line again, then he must be sent home.