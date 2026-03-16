OPINION | Gauteng intensifies battle against TB

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Several healthcare workers attending to TB patients in Wells Estate are now able to do their jobs in a more efficient manner, thanks to a pilot web-based solution developed by NMU's Centre for Community Technologies

March marks Tuberculosis (TB) Awareness Month, a time when South Africans reflect on the progress made against it and the work still required to eliminate one of the country’s most persistent public health challenges.

In Gauteng, home to more than 15-million residents, the fight against TB remains a top health priority.

Last week, the Gauteng MEC for finance, Lebogang Maile, allocated R70.3bn to the department of health for the 2026/27 financial year, increasing to R218.6bn over the medium term to strengthen the public health system, including intensified HIV and TB interventions.

TB remains a serious threat to public health in SA, particularly among vulnerable populations such as people with HIV, residents of informal settlements and communities facing poverty and overcrowding.

However, Gauteng has made measurable progress in combating the disease through coordinated programmes led by the Gauteng department of health and supported by the national government’s initiatives such as the End TB campaign.

One of the most effective interventions in Gauteng’s fight against TB has been intensified community screening and outreach programmes. These initiatives bring testing services directly to communities, especially in townships, informal settlements and hostels, where the burden of TB is often highest.

Recent statistics show that Gauteng has maintained high case-finding rates of between 95% and 96% during the 2025/26 financial year, demonstrating the impact of these outreach efforts and improved diagnostic systems.

Community health workers play a crucial role in this effort. Through door-to-door visits, education campaigns and household screening, they identify symptomatic individuals early and connect them with healthcare facilities for testing and treatment. Their presence in communities also helps reduce stigma and encourages people to seek health care sooner.

Beyond detection, the Gauteng government has prioritised improving treatment outcomes. In the most recent reporting period, more than 20,000 patients aged five years and older were initiated on TB treatment.

Treatment success rates are also improving, particularly for drug-resistant TB. The province has achieved a 71% treatment success rate for multidrug-resistant TB, reflecting stronger clinical monitoring and improved patient retention in care.

Key to this success has been better follow-up systems that monitor patients who miss appointments and help bring them back into care. TB treatment can take months to complete and consistent support is essential to preventing relapse or drug resistance.

The Gauteng government recognises that ending TB cannot be achieved by the health sector alone. Partnerships with private healthcare providers, mining companies, civil society organisations and community leaders have significantly expanded access to TB services. These partnerships allow screening and awareness campaigns to reach workplaces, schools, faith-based organisations and other community settings.

These efforts are closely aligned with the national TB campaign, which aims to dramatically increase testing and identify “missing TB cases” across the country. The campaign plans to test millions of people annually to close the gap between those who have TB and those who are diagnosed and treated.

This strategy integrates TB testing into broader health services, including HIV care, maternal health programmes and primary healthcare visits. By embedding TB services within the wider health system, the provincial government ensures that testing becomes routine and accessible.

Despite encouraging progress, the fight against TB is far from over. TB-related mortality remains a concern in Gauteng, with more than 1,100 deaths recorded in two quarters, often linked to late diagnosis when patients present at health facilities after the disease has already advanced.

This reality underscores the importance of public awareness. Symptoms such as a persistent cough, fever, night sweats and unexplained weight loss should prompt immediate testing. TB is preventable and curable, but only if detected early and treated properly.

Communities, employers, schools and families all play a role in ensuring that people are tested, supported during treatment and protected from stigma.

Gauteng’s progress demonstrates what is possible when the government, healthcare workers and communities work together.